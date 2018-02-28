Google’s Eric Schmidt Exposed As Being Behind ‘Fake News’ Purge

Google boss and Hillary Clinton donor Eric Schmidt has been exposed as the person behind the “fake news” narrative that has seen a massive purge of Conservative and independent outlets from social media.

Earlier this year, investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson participated in a TEDx Talk , during which she revealed that the origins of the “fake news” narrative that was pushed by the Democrats during the 2016 presidential election can be traced back to a non-profit organization called “First Draft.”

“On September 13, 2016, First Draft announced a partnership to tackle malicious hoaxes and fake news reports,” Attkisson explained. “The goal was supposedly to separate wheat from chaff, to prevent unproven conspiracy talk from figuring prominently in internet searches. To relegate today’s version of the alien baby story to a special internet oblivion.”

Naturalnews.com reports: After doing a bit of research, Attkisson eventually discovered that Google was one of First Draft’s primary donors. Interestingly enough, the head of Google’s parent company Alphabet – a man by the name of Eric Schmidt – happens to be a huge supporter of Hillary Clinton.

Eric Schmidt “offered himself up as a campaign adviser and became a top multi-million donor to it. His company funded First Draft around the start of the election cycle,” Attkisson explained during the TEDx Talk. “Not surprisingly, Hillary was soon to jump aboard the anti-fake news train and her surrogate David Brock of Media Matters privately told donors he was the one who convinced Facebook to join the effort.”

Just days after the election, the New York Times ran a story with the headline “Google and Facebook Take Aim at Fake News Sites.” In it, authors Nick Wingfield, Mike Isaac and Katie Benner reported that both companies made it clear that they intended on taking aim at the revenue sources of websites that they consider to be peddling “fake news.” The New York Times noted that just hours after Google announced its plan to ban fake news sites from using their online advertising service, Facebook updated the language in its Facebook Audience Network policy to include fake news sites.

The problem, as most conservatives are now well aware, is that Google and Facebook never intended on combatting fake news; if they did, then they would be targeting news organizations like CNN and MSNBC. Rather, these two companies are out to suppress and censor conservative content on the Internet, primarily because it poses a significant threat to the advancement of the progressive agenda.

For example, in recent months, the Google-owned video sharing website YouTube has been explicitly targeting conservative users for censorship and demonetization. Back in October of last year, the conservative digital media organization PragerU went as far as filing a lawsuit against YouTube for unlawful censorship and free speech discrimination. Over the past four months, nearly 40 videos produced and published by PragerU on YouTube have been restricted, including “Why America Must Lead,” “The Ten Commandments: Do Not Murder,” “Why Did America Fight the Korean War,” and “The World’s Most Persecuted Minority: Christians.”

Google and Facebook need to understand that the American people are on to them. They are well aware that the war on fake news was just an excuse to censor Internet content that doesn’t align with the liberal ideology, and that the First Amendment is virtually irrelevant in Silicon Valley. As conservatives, it is our responsibility to continue spreading the truth about Facebook and Google, and exposing them for the anti-Trump, pro-Hillary Clinton companies that they are. With any luck, karma will catch up to them in due time.