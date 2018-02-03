GOP Lawmaker: ‘Treason Charges’ Being Readied Against Obama-Era Officials

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar claimed the House intelligence memo released Friday shows “clear and convincing evidence of treason” by law enforcement officials, and warns that “treason charges” are being readied against corrupt Obama-era officials.

Rep. Paul Gosar, in a statement, blasted the FBI’s use of a surveillance warrant to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The Arizona lawmaker cited the document in accusing former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of breaking the law.

“The full-throated adoption of this illegal misconduct and abuse of FISA by James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein is not just criminal but constitutes treason,” Gosar wrote in a statement.

Politico report: Gosar said he would urge Attorney General Jeff Sessions to seek “criminal prosecution against these traitors to our nation.“

Treason under the Constitution is punishable by death.

The White House’s decision to release the memo came despite strong objections from the Justice Department and FBI, whose top officials expressed serious concerns over the document’s accuracy.

Comey, the former FBI director whose firing prompted special counsel Robert Mueller to be brought on to oversee the federal probe into Russian election meddling, slammed the document in a tweet Friday.

“That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen,” Comey wrote. “For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

But social media rounded on Comey, pointing out the glaring holes in his argument – and reminding him of the perilous legal position he finds himself in.

Rep. Jim Jordan nailed it:

“That’s it? Top brass at FBI/DOJ take “salacious & unverified”(your words, not mine) partisan funded dossier to get secret warrant from secret court to spy on private American on rival campaign. Doesn’t bother you? Bothers me. And more importantly, it bothers the American people.”