Grandmother Refuses Unconstitutional DUI Checkpoint

A recently uploaded YouTube video shows a brave grandmother filming herself standing up to cops in California by refusing to “show her papers” at an unconstitutional DUI checkpoint.

Sobriety checkpoints (otherwise known as DUI checkpoints) are popping up throughout America and are used by police to examine passing motorists by detaining them for a brief period.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports:

A roadblock stop is quick, but it gives police a chance to check tags and licenses, while also giving officers a quick whiff of the driver’s breath and a chance to peer into the vehicle for a moment.

Remember that your constitutional rights still apply in a roadblock situation. Though police are permitted to stop you briefly, they may not search you or your car unless they have probable cause that you’re under the influence or you agree to the search. As such, you are not required to answer their questions or admit to breaking the law.

Also, during DUI checkpoints in California, police will require you to show your driver’s license. If you do not, you may be charged with Vehicle Code 12951 VC failure to display your driver’s license.

Because courts have upheld the tyrannical practice of stopping anyone and everyone, regardless of guilt, does not mean that it is just.

Because of the unjust nature of DUI and Driver’s license checkpoints, individuals from coast to coast have formed an entire realm of activism known as DUI or Checkpoint refusal. For years, the Free Thought Project has been covering this form of activism and promoting the brave men and women who dare stand up to the police state.

Below is a video of Kate, who refused to be bullied into submission by police officers just doing their jobs.

Despite their best efforts, including implying criminal intent, Kate stood her ground. Watch below as officers fail in their logic to justify why they need Kate’s license. It is truly epic.

To those who would say, “if you are not doing anything wrong, you should have nothing to hide,” you are the problem. Families do not draw the curtains in their homes at night because they are doing something wrong. One does not lock the bathroom door in public because they are doing something wrong. It is about maintaining, asserting, and protecting your rights — without being forced to lose your privacy.

According to the description on Youtube, Kate began filming after she was moved into the detention area for refusing to show her driver’s license. That is when the video starts.

I ran into a DUI checkpoint here in my town this evening. I have been trying to teach my children the ways that the authorities are violating your constitutional rights. I had to practice what I preached, hence this video. Sorry about the bad camera work, I was nervous! This was not at all planned or expected.