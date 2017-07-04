Greece Legalises Medicinal Marijuana

The Greek parliament has announced that cannabis is effectively legal for medicinal purposes.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said: “From now on, the country is turning its page, as Greece is now included in countries where the delivery of medical cannabis to patients in need is legal”

The Independent reports:

Greece is the sixth EU country to take this action after the Czech Republic, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain have already legalised the drug for medical use.

Details on how the drug will be cultivated and distributed are yet to be clarified by Mr Tsipras’ left-wing party.

The Prime Minister also said cannabis would be downgraded from a Table A drug – equivalent to class A in the UK – to a Table B drug, in which category are other drugs like methadone and opium with approved medical values, as reported by Dope Magazine.

The new law could boost the economy, as it allows the creation of a legal drug industry.