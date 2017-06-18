British MP: Grenfell Tower Fire Was An Inside Job

A British MP has accused the UK government of covering-up evidence about the cause of the Grenfell Tower fire in what looks increasingly like an inside job.

According to Labour MP David Lammy, contractors working on the Grenfell Tower are removing vital evidence from the scene of the crime, destroying documents about the incident and threatening whistleblowers with lawsuits in order to cover-up the truth about what really happened.

The British government in collusion with the mainstream media have already been caught underplaying the death toll as a result of the fire – with many estimating that as many as 500-600 could have been killed – a massive difference from the 58 officially being reported.

Presstv.com reports: Speaking to SkyNews on Sunday, Labour MP David Lammy said some contractors working on the Grenfell Tower were removing evidence of their work after the last week inferno that killed dozens of people in the 24-story building.

“Within the community, trust in the authorities is falling through the floor and a suspicion of a cover-up is rising,” said Lammy, who lost a close friend in the fire.

“The Prime Minister needs to act immediately to ensure that all evidence is protected so that everyone culpable for what happened at Grenfell Tower is held to account and feels the full force of the law,” he added.

The MP called on the government to find and preserve all emails, meeting documents, correspondence with contractors, safety assessments, specifications and reports in order to withhold justice for the victims.

The Wednesday blaze has so far killed 58 people while many other residents still remain unaccounted for.

“At this stage, it is my grave concern that the families of Grenfell Tower will not get justice if documents are being quietly destroyed and shredded and emails are being deleted,” Lammy (pictured below) further warned.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already called on the government to conduct an investigation into reports that Gavin Barwell, the former housing minister who was recently appointed as the Prime Minister’s adviser, had failed to OK a fire safety review request he had received.

Later on Sunday, former UK chancellor Philip Hammond said the cladding material used on the building was banned on British high-rises.

May under fire for U-turn

Meanwhile, embattled May found herself in more trouble on Sunday, after her administration walked back a promise to house the survivors of the fire in the same neighborhood.

A day after the deadly incident, Housing Minister Alok Sharma told MPs the government “will guarantee that every single family from Grenfell Tower will be re-housed in the local area.”

However, May retracted the pledge on Saturday night, said that the residents would be found homes in the same borough or neighboring ones.