British judge Michael Shrimpton claims that an ISIS bomb making factory at Grenfell Tower was responsible for the fire that claimed the lives of 500 people.

According to Shrimpton, an ISIS cell had been operating in the tower block and were aiming to target the Queen’s Trooping The Colour on Saturday, June 17.

Theunhivedmind.com reports:

Ever since Grenfell Tower blew up at a cost of over 100, possibly 200, lives, people have been demanding answers. Brain-dead left-wingers, oblivious to the fact the estate was run by a tenants-controlled organisation and that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is controlled from the Cabinet Office, not the town hall, have been blaming ‘Tory cuts’.

As I foretold last week, a fridge is being blamed. The police, of course, are gleefully blaming it on a British-made fridge, a Hotpoint FF175BP, which allegedly caught fire in a flat on the 5th floor (US numbering). Our police, who are also controlled from the Cabinet Office, sadly lack patriotism and would never pass up on an opportunity to damage the good name of a British company.

The media are lapping up the police’s silly fridge story, without stopping to ask themselves how an electrical fire in a fridge-freezer could possibly burn down an entire 24-storey block of flats. The police are also sitting on the casualty figure, to the point where their figure of 79 is being treated with open contempt.

Some of the smarter journalists, smart at any rate by comparison to the rest of their profession, are querying why Hotpoint are not recalling all the 60,000 or so FF175BP fridge-freezers out there. The answer is obvious – there never was a problem with the fridge, thus there is no need for a recall.

More to the point, recalls cost money. The police are frantically trying to keep Hotpoint engineers away from the fridge in question. No British manufacturer would commit shareholder funds to an expensive recall on the say-so of the sleaziest police force in the UK, no offense to the Metropolitan Police intended. The rozzers are obviously engaged in a cover-up. They are running away from the truth.

In the meantime there are panic evacuations of tower-blocks in London, which cannot be justified solely by the fire-hazard, not least with 24/7 fire marshals. There’s something more here than an ordinary fire hazard.

The Bomb Factory

The awful truth, awful at any rate for the Cabinet Office and the rozzers, is that there was an ISIS cell in Grenfell Tower, running a bomb factory. My analysis is that TATP was being stored in the freezer compartment, which failed in response to the heat generated. TATP generates a lot of heat and needs to be kept cool.

Unlike 7/7 there were no convenient commercial premises with industrial cooling equipment. A domestic fridge-freezer simply would not be up to the job. There’s no point in ISIS sending in a complaint to Hotpoint. I’m sure that Hotpoint would say that their domestic fridges are not designed to store high explosives!

TATP is more unstable than nitro-glycerine. It will cook off with even a slight rise in temperature. Being difficult to store, it also needs to be mixed close to the point of use. One consequence of that is that terrorist cells will have little experience in storing it.

Terrorists also tend not to be the sharpest knives in the box. ISIS is controlled from Dachau. The actual terrorists are seen as cannon-fodder. As on 7/7, 21/7 and at Manchester Arena GO2, the DVD’s London operation, are not above rigging the timers so that the terrorists manage to blow themselves up.

The rozzers are well aware that the 7/7 and Manchester terrorists were not suicide bombers. They have engaged in a sustained campaign of deception over 12 years, but with Grenfell Tower it’s threatening to blow up in their faces.

Whilst the judge-led inquiry will be a Piper Alpha style musical comedy proceeding, the explosive (no pun intended) growth in social media since 2005 means that it’s becoming more difficult for the rozzers and the Cabinet Office to suppress the truth.

What was the target?

You don’t want to transport TATP very far, not unless you’re a very silly terrorist, and ISIS’s targets in the UK are assigned by GO2 in any event. We are therefore probably looking at a target in or near London. You also want to leave mixing your TATP as late as possible.

This suggests targeting an event no later than last weekend. Best guess is Trooping The Colour. They wouldn’t have got close to HM the Queen, thank God, but they might have blown up a number of Her loyal subjects. Terrorists are cowards, so they would have been looking to murder unarmed civilians, preferably women and children, as at Manchester.