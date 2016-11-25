Latest

Gunman Attacks Retirement Home For Monks

Posted on November 25, 2016 by Edmondo Burr in News, World // 1 Comment

At least one person is dead after a hooded gunman armed with a knife stormed a monk’s retirement home in Montpellier, France, on Thursday.

Evening Standard reports:

The attacker is reportedly armed with a knife and a sawn-off shotgun, French media reports.

Armed police were surrounding the building in Montferrier-sur-Lez.

It is believed there are at least 60 monks in the home.

“An individual, who was masked and armed with a knife and a sawn-off shotgun came into the retirement home where 70 monks live,” a source told the AFP news agency.

The source said the man’s motivations were unknown.

Local media reported that at least one person had been found dead inside by police, who were still hunting the attacker.

