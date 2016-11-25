Gunman Attacks Retirement Home For Monks
At least one person is dead after a hooded gunman armed with a knife stormed a monk’s retirement home in Montpellier, France, on Thursday.
BREAKING from #France… https://t.co/FvVcDz4deM
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) 24 November 2016
Evening Standard reports:
The attacker is reportedly armed with a knife and a sawn-off shotgun, French media reports.
Armed police were surrounding the building in Montferrier-sur-Lez.
It is believed there are at least 60 monks in the home.
“An individual, who was masked and armed with a knife and a sawn-off shotgun came into the retirement home where 70 monks live,” a source told the AFP news agency.
The source said the man’s motivations were unknown.
Local media reported that at least one person had been found dead inside by police, who were still hunting the attacker.
Edmondo Burr
BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor
CEO
Assistant Editor
Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)
- Gunman Attacks Retirement Home For Monks - November 25, 2016
- Jill Stein Raises Millions To Force Vote Recount - November 24, 2016
- 90 Percent Of Gaza Has No Clean Drinking Water - November 24, 2016