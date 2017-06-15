Gunman Kills Himself And Three Others At UPS Center

Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, including the gunman.

A gunman dressed as a United Parcel Service employee shot and killed three people inside a UPS customer service center before turning the gun on himself.

KRON4.com reports:

The shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. inside of the UPS customer service center near 17th and Utah.

SFPD says there are six shooting victims. Four are dead, including the gunman.

Police responded to a report of multiple people shot. They entered the building and confronted the gunman, who was wearing a UPS uniform. Once police confronted him, he put the gun to his head and shot himself.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said that an employee fired inside the facility before the drivers were sent out to do their normal daily deliveries.

Witnesses say they heard several shots and saw people running out the UPS building.

The Red Cross has established two sites for unification:

– 500 San Bruno Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94107

– Le Cordon Bleu school, 100 Kansas Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

A woman named Michelle, who did not want to provide her last name, was walking to work across the street from a UPS facility when she saw several UPS employees running down the street. They told her to run because there had been a shooting, she told CNN, explaining she ran about a block with the workers.

“I was confused. They crossed the street and when they got to me, they said, ‘Run, there is a shooter,’ so I started to run with them,” she said. “Several of them said it was a driver they worked with who had a gun and opened fired. I feel terrible for the people hurt and for the UPS team that was there but survived.”

A spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said that the hospital has received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area. SFPD tweeted that the building is secure but they are still searching for additional victims and witnesses.

They were asking people in the area to shelter in place. The shelter in place has since been lifted.

The SB and NB I-280 Mariposa off-ramp is closed. Streets in the area are also closed.

The site of the shooting is the Potrero Hill area, a largely residential neighborhood. The shooting was also not far from a Whole Foods market and the brewery that makes Anchor Steam beer.