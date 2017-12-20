Haley Warns US ‘Will Be Taking Names’ During UN Vote On Jerusalem Move

Nikki Haley told UN member states that Donald Trump will take a vote on his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “personally,” and warned that she will be reporting back to him on those countries who vote against the US at the UN General Assembly.

Her warning was contained in a letter ahead of the General Assembly’s emergency session on the status of Jerusalem, scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Earlier the US ambassador to the UN also warned that the US plans to “take names” of its critics ahead of a GA session to debate Washington’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

At the UN we’re always asked to do more & give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American ppl, abt where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us. On Thurs there’ll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names. pic.twitter.com/ZsusB8Hqt4 — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) December 19, 2017

On Monday, the Unites States was the only state out of the 15 members of the United Nations Security Council to use its veto power to block a resolution that called on all states to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

RT reports:

The US continues to defend its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. The day before the emergency session, US envoy Nikki Haley sent a letter informing other countries’ representatives that all those objecting to the US position will be reported to President Donald Trump. Haley said the US leader will be “carefully” following the vote, according to Haaretz newspaper.

“As you consider your vote, I encourage you to know the president and the US take this vote personally,” the letter stated, according to the newspaper. “The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those who voted against us,” she added.