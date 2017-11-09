Hammer Of Justice Falls On Clinton Crime Family – 31 Sealed Indictments In D.C.

President Trump and Robert Mueller are on the cusp of pulling off the most brilliant sting in American political history, with the corrupt Clinton/Obama cabal about to feel the full force of the law.

With 31 sealed indictments now lodged in D.C., President Trump wasn’t joking when he said the coming week was going to be SUPER MEGA MAGA. It’s beer and popcorn time.

Eleanor Roosevelt said “justice cannot be for one side alone, but must be for both,” and when the hammer of justice comes down on these corrupt liberals all of America will be better off. Liberals will moan and mourn their fallen icons, but future generations will thank us for locking up some of the most depraved, craven individuals the world has ever seen.

Just look at these beautiful sealed indictments. Every single one of them represents a criminal Clinton/Obama crony that will be spending years and years behind bars for high crimes against the United States.

BREAKING: 7 new indictments filed in DC, that's 31 total! President Trump wasn't kidding when he said today would be a big! The🌪 is here! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/X4sQNTUGVI — LIZ THE🌪IS HERE‼️🍕 (@LizCrokin) November 8, 2017

Rewind to the third presidential debate, when Trump made a shocking promise to Clinton in the event he got elected. “If I win, I’m going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation…we’re going to have a special prosecutor,” Trump said.

Clinton responded, “It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country.” Trump then interrupted and said: “Because you’d be in jail.” Trump’s statement was met with cheers and thunderous applause.

Liz Crokin reports: Trump’s famous “because you’d be in jail” line is constantly rotated throughout the Internet via memes and videos on social media to this day; however, what many seem to have forgotten is the first part of Trump’s statement: he promised to assign a special prosecutor to look into Clinton’s crimes.

Fast forward to May 16, President Trump is now in the White House and meets with Robert Mueller. CNN reported that Trump interviewed him as a potential replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey. As Trump would say, “wrong!” It’s not possible that Mueller could’ve been interviewing for the FBI director position because he already served in that capacity – under Presidents George W. Bush and briefly Barack Obama – and he exceeded the term limit allowed to work in that role. The term limit is ten years and Mueller served as FBI director for 12 years. Mueller got a special additional two-year extension from Obama that the Senate approved. The fake news totally got this wrong — to no one’s surprise.

So what was the meeting really about? I believe Trump was finalizing his decision to appoint Mueller as his special prosecutor to investigate Clinton. Don’t believe it? Keep reading.

The day after Mueller’s meeting with Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to serve as special counsel for the United States Department of Justice. In the appointment record signed by Rosenstein it reads:

The fact is President Trump and Robert Mueller are performing the greatest sting operation in history. Clinton’s lies and machinations have come back to haunt her, and her closest allies are going to prison. The only question left unanswered is whether Hillary Clinton herself will also end up behind bars.

The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct an investigation including “any links and/or coordination between Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump, and any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

Trump did not collude with Russia. The left and the media have carried that narrative based off of lies and a fake dossier. Trump allowed them to carry their false narrative because he knew he was innocent and that the investigation would eventually turn to the real parties who colluded with Russia. Enter the Clintons. What stands out in the affidavit Rosenstein signed included “matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation” because they knew an investigation into Russian collusion would eventually lead to Clinton.

Trump is a man of his word and he’s making good on all of his campaign promises, so why wouldn’t he keep this one? The left and the media has been so blinded by their partisanship that they’ve failed to see that the greatest bait and switch in the history of the world is going down right before their very eyes. They’ve naively assumed that since Mueller had been a part of the swamp, he’d protect the swamp. However, just because he’s associated with corrupt politicians like the Clintons for years does not mean that he likes them or has any interest in protecting them at this point. After all, the Clintons did go to Trump’s wedding and you know what they say: keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

So the investigation is steering straight for the real guilty actors and Tony Podesta is under the gun for The Podesta Group’s involvement with selling the country’s Uranium to Russia. This will lead to the indictments of his brother, John, Clinton’s former campaign manager, and, yes, Hillary too! Now if Mueller wasn’t going after Tony, why did he step down as CEO of his company last week? Multiple sources have confirmed to me Podesta is one of the 17 sealed indictments currently sitting in DC.

Other guilty swamp creatures are catching on to the true nature of Mueller’s investigation. On Oct. 30, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issued a call for an independent investigation into Trump’s alleged campaign collusion with Russians just moments after Mueller unsealed indictments for campaign operatives Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. She’s also softened her tone from calling for Trump’s impeachment to now stating “impeaching Trump is not someplace we should go”.

Last week, top Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Donna Brazile threw Clinton under the bus by admitting she rigged the primary against Bernie Sanders. Why would they do this now? They’re distancing themselves from Clinton for a reason.

On Nov. 3, The Hill reported that Trump said that he’ll be proven innocent in the Russia election meddling investigation if special counsel Mueller treats “everything fairly”. “I hope he’s treating everything fairly and if he is I’m going to be very happy because when you talk about innocent, I am truly not involved in any form of collusion with Russia,” Trump said on Sharyl Attkisson’s show Full Measure.

When Trump was asked if he’d consider firing Mueller, he responded by stating he was confident he’d be absolved of wrongdoing. If Mueller is so corrupt and intent on protecting the Clintons, like so many on both the right and the left believe, why isn’t Trump sweating? He alluded that he’s not even thinking about firing Mueller. Not only is Trump a man of his word, he’s rarely ever wrong and his instincts are killer. It also should be noted that Mueller is a decorated Marine who served in Vietnam and has received many medals including the Purple Heart.

Mueller was hired to investigate Clinton, period. This will go down as one of the most brilliant sting operations in history.