‘Hands Off Syria’ MEPs Tell Macron During His Address Before European Parliament

Several MEPs held placards reading “Hands off Syria!” during the French presidents address before the European parliament on Tuesday.

The protesters overshadowed Emmanuel Macron’s call for greater European unity on security issues.

Military violence does not solve problems, @EmmanuelMacron, it continues to turn the spiral of conflict. Dialogue & diplomatic negotiations are the only way out of conflict! #MacronPE #EPlenary #SyriaStrike pic.twitter.com/gMqA6PeR4W — GUE/NGL in the EP (@GUENGL) April 17, 2018

RT reports: In his speech, Macron laid out his vision for a “profound transformation” within the EU, by which member states would abandon their “selfishness and negativity” for “what brings us together.” He characterized the current political climate in the EU as a “civil war,” and called for greater unity in the face of emerging “authoritarian powers,” which seek to undermine the bloc.

However, Macron’s impassioned appeal for unity was coldly received by more than a dozen MEPs, who displayed signs that read “Hands off Syria!” and “Stop the War in Syria” in protest at joint missile strikes carried out by the US, Britain and France against Damascus on Saturday.

“Where was the democracy you talk about when you undemocratically attacked Syria President Macron?” Liadh Ni Riada, an MEP from Ireland’s Sinn Fein party, tweeted during Macron’s speech. Fellow Sinn Fein members Lynn Boylan, Martina Anderson and Matt Carthy were also seen holding the anti-war placards in defiance of Macron’s melodramatic call for European solidarity.