A Harvard University study has discovered that Apple deliberately slow down old iPhones weeks before a new iPhone is launched.

According to the study, Google searches for “iPhone slow” spiked multiple times just ahead of the release of a new model.

Anongroup.org reports:

The study was performed by student Laura Trucco. The study also compared the results to “Samsung Galaxy slow,” and found that the same spike in searches did not occur before the release of a new Samsung phone.

This isn’t the first time the theory has been put forth. Surprisingly a New York Times writer suggested Apple might configure its new operating systems to only really work properly on new devices.

Writer Catherine Rampell said:

When major innovations remain out of reach, and degrading durability threatens to tick off loyal customers, companies like Apple can still take a cue from the fashion industry.

The public has to get wise to the way corporations generally operate. They hire efficiency experts and people who can maximize the profit made from any product they produce. Not every corporation is the same, but the inherent incentive must be understood, or people will continuously be played by the corporations.