Harvard Scientist who had a stroke figures out the mystery of life

A Harvard scientist who suffered a stroke says the experience caused her to figure out who we, as humans, really are.

Neuroscientist Jill Bolte Taylor experience a stroke in 1996 – and she was fully conscious of it happening.

Collective-evolution.com reports: She gave a TED talk about the amazing journey she had the morning of her stroke and wrote a book about what she learned.

Taylor describes an understanding that we all can achieve through practice, meditation, taking quiet time to remember, or shifting consciousness.

“So who are we? We are the life force power of the universe, with manual dexterity and two cognitive minds. And we have the power to choose, moment by moment, who and how we want to be in the world. Right here right now, I can step into the consciousness of my right hemisphere where we are — I am — the life force power of the universe, and the life force power of the 50 trillion beautiful molecular geniuses that make up my form. At one with all that is.

Or I can choose to step into the consciousness of my left hemisphere where I become a single individual, a solid, separate from the flow, separate from you. I am Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor, intellectual, neuroanatomist. These are the “we” inside of me.

Which would you choose? Which do you choose? And when? I believe that the more time we spend choosing to run the deep inner peace circuitry of our right hemispheres, the more peace we will project into the world and the more peaceful our planet will be. And I thought that was an idea worth spreading.”

I recently explored these questions in a status I posted on Facebook that I think is important to share here too:

I still think most of us underestimate the true nature of the shift we are experiencing on this planet. This isn’t a small revolution in tech, business, our economy or ideas… we’re reshaping the entire human experience from one that operates on ego and disconnection to one that has our soul living and driving our experience. We won’t need activism and revolutionary new ideas because the consciousness that will form, and is forming, on this planet (that of oneness consciousness) is not rigid, does not need “waking up,” and evolves naturally. Our systems will flow and change fluidly, there won’t be a fight to make it happen. We won’t need marketing to convince millions down a different path. We won’t even need this whole idea of sustainability and to teach our kids because it’s simply part of that state of consciousness.

Most changemakers and “thought leaders” are still approaching this whole shift from a 3D level of consciousness in many ways. I ring this bell right now because I feel it’s imperative we actually begin to anchor our meditations and thoughts in a reality that taps into the emerging consciousness and not one where we use our minds to try and figure out how to project a world that’s still of this state of consciousness but simply with some more harmonious elements. Get out of the mind and explore what the future really looks like, dream! … and try it sober, the truth is within you and it’s time to start practicing that deeply.