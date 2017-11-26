Head Of Orthodox Church: ‘End Times Are Here’

November 26, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 3

Head of Russian Orthodox Church warns that the end times are upon us

The head of the Russian Orthodox church claims that the end of the world is approaching and has warned humanity to prepare for the coming apocalypse.

Patriarch Kirill told congregants that the coming apocalypse “is already visible to the naked eye.”

Themoscowtimes.com reports:

According to Kirill, society can unite to prevent the world from slipping into “the abyss of the end of history.”

“Today is not the time to rock the boat of human passions,” the Patriarch said. “Today is the time to rally all healthy forces.”

“That’s why the church, art, culture, our writers, scientists — all those people who love the Motherland — should come together because we are entering a critical period in human civilization.”

The Patriarch made the speech on his 71st birthday.

To mark the occasion, the Patriarch was gifted a replica hat worn by Saint Tikhon, who headed the Russian church a century ago, the Interfax news agency reports.

Correction: Due to a translation error, an earlier version of this story misstated the gift Patriarch Krill received. He was gifted a hat, not a puppet.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Servant of the Creator

    Edgar Cayce, “Out of Russia comes a new Hope” Let’s all pray so!

    • vcbccbc vcbcvb

      yeah, right, look what I’ve found

      Иоанн патмосский –
      лжепророк, а Апокалипсис – лжепророчество

      Из книг Нового Завета в православном храме во
      время богослужения не читается только книга Откровения (греч. «Апокалипсис»)

      в литургических текстах Церкви апостол Иоанн
      представлен как автор Евангелия, а не как автор Апокалипсиса

      Вопрос о каноничности Откровения долгое время
      оставался открытым. В IV веке некоторые авторы даже приписывали его еретику
      Керинфу. Среди Отцов Церкви, отрицавших каноничность Откровения, были свт.
      Кирилл Иерусалимский и, видимо, свт. Григорий Богослов, который вовсе не
      упоминает его в своём послании «О том, какие подобает читать книги Ветхого и
      Нового Завета». Отсутствует Апокалипсис и в списке канонических книг
      Библии, утверждённом Лаодикийским поместным собором 364 г.

      св. Амфилохий Иконийский говорит, что Откровение
      Иоанна многими считается неподлинным. Сюда нужно прибавить еще, что такой
      авторитетный толкователь Библии как св. Иоанн Златоуст (†407), немало
      говоривший о кончине мира, антихристе и Суде, ни разу не ссылался на
      Апокалипсис.

  • vcbccbc vcbcvb

    The Antichrist Wrote The Revelation – The Apocalypse http://therevelator.freeblog.site/