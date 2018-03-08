Heather Locklear Arrested For Asserting Her Second Amendment Rights

American TV star Heather Locklear has been arrested for asserting her Second Amendment rights by brandishing a gun at her California home.

Police raided the home of Locklear on Tuesday, searching for a firearm they claim she had in her possession during a Feb. 25 domestic incident.

Msn.com reports: “She had made some very specific threats to deputies after her last arrest,” Captain Mike Beckett with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET. “There was a firearm registered in her name, so the purpose of the search was simply to go and look for that firearm.”

According to a news release from police, Locklear “told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again.”

Detectives searched the 56-year-old actress’ home in Thousand Oaks, California, starting around noon Tuesday but did not locate the firearm.

Locklear was arrested Feb. 25 on a felony count of domestic violence and three counts of battery on a peace officer, after a 911 call at her home during a fight. Police at the time told ET that she had attacked her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, and then attacked three police officers who were investigating the incident. Locklear was briefly hospitalized before she was booked in jail and bonded out.

Just hours after that, Heisser was arrested on a DUI charge.

Locklear has a history of trouble with the law and problems with substance abuse, having been arrested in 2008 on suspicion of DUI (the charge was later reduced to reckless driving) and been in and out of rehab multiple times.

Sources have told ET that Locklear’s life had been “spiraling out of control” recently, leading up to her latest arrest. They suspected that the arrest represented “rock bottom” for the talented actress.

Locklear is expected to make an appearance in Ventura Superior Court next week.