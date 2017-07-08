All Hell Breaks Loose At G20 Hamburg Summit

The city of Hamburg is engulfed in clashes and riots as police and anti-G20 protesters fight in the streets.
Fires, black smoke, helicopters and water cannons have been seen in the city where the G20 Summit was held this week.
By S.M. Gibson:
For the past two days, protesters have been clashing with police officers wearing riot gear in the German metropolis. Water cannons and pepper spray have been unleashed on protesters, and urban avenues and side streets have been set aflame in the vicious skirmishes. The skyline of Germany’s second-largest-city has been silhouetted in a charcoal haze of smoke, and the violence that has erupted in the faces of global dignitaries does not appear to be dissipating any time soon.
Hamburg authorities said on Friday afternoon that of the 15,000 officers who have been deployed, 160 of them have sustained injury. Reinforcements have also been summoned in addition to the staggering number of police already on the ground. Of the thousands of protesters, 70 have been arrested thus far and 14 have been injured, according to officials. It is likely, however, that the number of injured demonstrators is much higher than official reports reflect.
Below are 11 scenes of the turmoil from the past two days:
#Hamburg #G20 #welcometohell “I will start a revolution of the common people by setting fire to the cars of the common people!” – antifa pic.twitter.com/MmjdYEhF1M
— (((Kraut))) (@RealKraut) July 7, 2017
#welcometohell anti ##G20 clashes #Hamburg https://t.co/rXs35yAqKX
— Lizzie Phelan (@LizziePhelan) July 7, 2017
#Germany: Schwarze Block protesters setting random cars on fire during their anti-G20 #WelcomeToHell protest. https://t.co/eumxIduo84 pic.twitter.com/oSxPLXfOmn
— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) July 7, 2017
ما همهمون یه پیچ بی ارزشیم تو ماشین سرمایهداری 🙁#WelcomeToHell #NoG20
pic.twitter.com/qQ4QszvWAH
— Ham!d (@halVlid) July 7, 2017
live anti #G20 clashes continued #Hamburg #welcometohell https://t.co/WcaEZ8pKgm
— Lizzie Phelan (@LizziePhelan) July 7, 2017
Hamburg is crazy right now! Be safe #Hamburg #g20 #welcometohell pic.twitter.com/xOgD8meWdd
— Arian D. (@Arian00) July 7, 2017
#Germany: The black smoke of insurrection rises into the #Hamburg sky. #FightG20 #WelcomeToHell pic.twitter.com/wsiVqFogDG
— Insurrection News (@InsurrectNews) July 7, 2017
Sneak peak from #AntiG20 #welcometohell demo for #G20HAM17
City overrun by cops, riot cop vans in every corner, helicopters buzzing #NoG20 pic.twitter.com/Erzv5Xtouj
— manisha (@manisha_bot) July 7, 2017
Water cannon being used, police pushing back against protesters in huge numbers #G20 #NoG20 #Hamburg pic.twitter.com/hk8Jx40d7n
— Matt Sterling (@MSterling27) July 7, 2017
Kommt und wärmt euch auf! Am Pferdemarkt brennt es. Ein Gerüst wurde besetzt. #G20HH2017 #G20HAM17 #welcometohell pic.twitter.com/8n9jzUGXBf
— Stefan (@cookie_HH) July 7, 2017
#Hamburg #G20 #Altona #G20HH2017 #G20HAM #welcometohell so afraid! What is ging on 😣😓😖 pic.twitter.com/s0ihDuFlno
— ღ Mina ∞♔ (@RominaBrusco) July 7, 2017
The protests, which were scheduled prior to this week’s gathering of political elites, were aptly named ‘Welcome To Hell.’
You can follow live updates on Twitter by using the hashtag #WelcomeToHell
