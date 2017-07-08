All Hell Breaks Loose At G20 Hamburg Summit

The city of Hamburg is engulfed in clashes and riots as police and anti-G20 protesters fight in the streets.

Fires, black smoke, helicopters and water cannons have been seen in the city where the G20 Summit was held this week.

By S.M. Gibson:

For the past two days, protesters have been clashing with police officers wearing riot gear in the German metropolis. Water cannons and pepper spray have been unleashed on protesters, and urban avenues and side streets have been set aflame in the vicious skirmishes. The skyline of Germany’s second-largest-city has been silhouetted in a charcoal haze of smoke, and the violence that has erupted in the faces of global dignitaries does not appear to be dissipating any time soon.

Hamburg authorities said on Friday afternoon that of the 15,000 officers who have been deployed, 160 of them have sustained injury. Reinforcements have also been summoned in addition to the staggering number of police already on the ground. Of the thousands of protesters, 70 have been arrested thus far and 14 have been injured, according to officials. It is likely, however, that the number of injured demonstrators is much higher than official reports reflect.

Below are 11 scenes of the turmoil from the past two days:

#Hamburg #G20 #welcometohell “I will start a revolution of the common people by setting fire to the cars of the common people!” – antifa pic.twitter.com/MmjdYEhF1M — (((Kraut))) (@RealKraut) July 7, 2017

The protests, which were scheduled prior to this week’s gathering of political elites, were aptly named ‘Welcome To Hell.’

You can follow live updates on Twitter by using the hashtag #WelcomeToHell

ANTIMEDIA