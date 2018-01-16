Black High School Student: MLK Would Be Trump Supporter

A brave African-American high school student claims that Martin Luther King Jr. would be an ardent Trump supporter, in a video that has gone viral online.

15-year-old sophomore CJ Pearson has been blogging about politics since the age of eight years old.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In the video, which has been viewed nearly 30,000 times, the passionate student argues that President Trump “has done more for black folks in one year than Obama did in eight.”

.@realDonaldTrump has done more for black folks in one year than Obama did in eight. #MLK would be proud. #MAGA #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/bpkP2greqd — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) January 15, 2018

“Under President Trump, black employment is at an all-time low. This is also a president who set his sights on saving inner cities across America, lowering the violent crime in these cities so that black babies aren’t scared to go play in the playground without the threat of being shot hanging over their head,” Pearson began. “He’s also focused on bringing jobs to these communities, bringing economic investments to these communities and bringing rising wages to these communities.”

“Something that President Obama never did in the entirety of his eight years in office,” Pearson states.

The young student from Georgia, who comes from a Democratic family, goes on to credit the president for his work to save historically black colleges.

“I would argue that President Trump has lead a presidency that Martin Luther King would be proud of — and it’s kind of funny to say because everyone in the media and everyone on the left is hellbent on accusing this president of being a racist, a bigot and all these other baseless accusations that have no merit at all,” Pearson asserts.

Pearson grows upset as he discusses accusations of Trump being racist, and fiercely defends the president.

“I as a black teenager, I saw the devastation that liberal policies have had within the black community, I have seen the hurt that they have caused,” Pearson emotionally demands. “I have seen the pain that President Obama’s inaction has caused in places like Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta and so forth and so on.”

The teen concludes that MLK and Trump share the common goal that “America First” is “America together” and that both men believed that every person of every color deserves to thrive.

“As a 15 year old Black American, I saw firsthand the devastation the Obama Administration caused within my community. President Trump has sought to heal those wounds and has done a darn good job. Perhaps, the Left should take notes,” Pearson told the Gateway Pundit.