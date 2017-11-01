Top Attorney: Hillary Faces 13 Criminal Charges – ‘Decades In Prison’

A top US attorney says that Hillary Clinton is facing at least 13 different criminal charges for her involvement in the Uranium One scandal that could see her sent to prison for “decades.”

Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity how many crimes Hillary could be charged with, Attorney Gregg Jarrett responded, “13 potential crimes committed by Hillary Clinton, she’d be charged for six anti-corruption – they were all felonies.”

Infowars.com reports: “She could also be charged with racketeering for using her charity as a criminal enterprise and then you’ve got all of the email crimes – two of them under the espionage act and two additional.”

Jarrett also said Clinton could be facing prison for her involvement in colluding with Russia to pay for the infamous ‘peegate’ dossier on Trump.

“You can’t pay a foreign national relative to a political campaign and it appears she also – and the DNC – hid it – in their disclosure reports, which could also be criminally charged,” said the Attorney.

Questions surrounding Hillary’s culpability for both the Uranium One scandal and the peegate dossier are mounting, despite the media’s best efforts to bury both issues.

A Federal Elections Committee complaint asserts that the Clinton campaign violated campaign finance law when it hid payments to opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate ties between Trump and Russia.

The Department of Justice has also cleared an FBI informant to testify on the Uranium One bribery scandal, which was given the green light by both Hillary Clinton and Robert Mueller’s FBI.

Meanwhile, Hillary’s former campaign spokesman Brian Fallon admittedduring an appearance on CNN that Hillary “may have known” about the dossier that was intended to smear Trump.