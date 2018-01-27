Hillary Clinton Calls Trump Supporters “Activist B***hes Supporting B***hes”

January 27, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Bizarre video captures Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters 'bitches'

Hillary Clinton filmed a bizarre video on Friday in which she refers to Trump supporters as “activist b***hes supporting b***hes.”

Clinton, who has a history of drunken outbursts, made the remarks just hours after being forced to respond to accusations that she protected a campaign adviser who was accused of sexual harassment.

The former Secretary of State made the comments in a video posted to Twitter Friday by Huffington Post commentator Alex Mohajer.

‘Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,’ she says in the video.

‘Thank you for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope if you keep up the really important good work.’

Then off screen someone can be heard saying ‘activist b***hes supporting b***hes,’ causing Hillary to cackle.

She then repeats it, cackling and saying: ‘And let me just say, this is directed to the activist b***hes supporting b***hes, so let’s go.’

Daily Mail reports: The unusual video was posted just hours after The New York Times reported that Clinton kept top adviser Burns Strider from being fired after he was accused of sexually harassing a 30-year-old subordinate during the 2008 election.

Hillary responded to these claims Friday night, tweeting that she was ‘dismayed’ at the time of the allegations, and that the woman was ‘heard’ and ‘had her concerns taken seriously.’

‘A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed,’ Hillary wrote.

In a follow-up tweet she added: ‘I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard.’

She didn’t directly address how the victim ‘was heard,’ and didn’t explain why she reassigned the woman and protected the adviser.

In 2008, Strider, then 42 and married, was Clinton’s ‘Director of Faith-Based Outreach’ and frequently appeared on religious-themed broadcasts to promote her candidacy.

And after the allegations came forward, his accuser was moved to a new position while Clinton allegedly ignored her then-campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle’s advice to fire him.

Instead Strider was ordered to undergo counseling and docked ‘several weeks of pay,’ according to the Times, but kept his job.

Strider boasts to this day about his close relationship with the former secretary of state, continuing to call her ‘boss’, sharing lunches, going to a birthday party and posting a letter from her on Instagram.

He and his son Peter attended Clinton’s birthday party in October 2017.

‘Celebrating a birthday, 2day. My youngest, Pete, joins @HillaryClinton, others & me,’ he wrote in a Twitter caption. ‘Boss & Pete are all chummy.’

Strider’s accuser in 2008 shared an office with him. She complained about unsolicited and inappropriate shoulder-rubbing, kisses on the forehead and suggestive emails.

The Times reported that at least one of those messages came at night, outside of normal working hours.

The woman signed a nondisclosure agreement before working for the Clinton campaign, and hasn’t spoken publicly about the episode.

But she took her concerns to Solis Doyle, who urged Clinton to fire Strider.

She kept him on her staff instead.

Strider, known as the Democratic Party’s ‘faith guru,’ co-founded the American Values Network, a liberal lobbying group that organizes and amplifies Christian progressives.

As Clinton geared up for her 2016 White House run, he was tapped to run Correct The Record, a pro-Clinton advocacy group created by Media Matters For America founder and Clinton ally David Brock.

There, too, Strider couldn’t find his stride. Correct The Record fired him after five months following allegations that he harassed another young woman, the Times reported Friday.

Strider also worked as a senior adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who is currently the House Minority Leader, from 2003 to 2006.

His career in Democratic politics before that also included a stint as an adviser to then-Senator Al Gore.

A Clinton spokesman sent the Times a statement, through a law firm.

‘To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken. This complaint was no exception,’ the statement said.

Clinton has been seen as one of many prominent catalysts for the #MeToo movement, an organic groundswell of women who have come forward in the past year to accuse powerful men of secually harassing and abusing them.

One by one, drip by drip, dozens of accused sexual predators in Hollywood, journalism, the restaurant industry and even the U.S. Senate have seen their high-profile careers end.

The first giant domino to fall, former film mogul Harvey Weinstein, donated and bundled $1.4 million to Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

When Bill Clinton faced impeachment nearly two decades ago, Weinstein donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)