Hillary Clinton Calls Trump Supporters “Activist B***hes Supporting B***hes”

Hillary Clinton filmed a bizarre video on Friday in which she refers to Trump supporters as “activist b***hes supporting b***hes.”

Clinton, who has a history of drunken outbursts, made the remarks just hours after being forced to respond to accusations that she protected a campaign adviser who was accused of sexual harassment.

A message "to all the activist bitches supporting bitches" by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

The former Secretary of State made the comments in a video posted to Twitter Friday by Huffington Post commentator Alex Mohajer.

‘Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,’ she says in the video.

‘Thank you for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope if you keep up the really important good work.’

Then off screen someone can be heard saying ‘activist b***hes supporting b***hes,’ causing Hillary to cackle.

She then repeats it, cackling and saying: ‘And let me just say, this is directed to the activist b***hes supporting b***hes, so let’s go.’

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

Weinstein's victims were also heard — by legions of PIs and lawyers. Nassar's victims were also heard — by incompetent, evil bureaucrats. Being "heard" is not enough. You heard, and you moved *her* https://t.co/idqUkx0yye — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) January 27, 2018

This is the best the focus group came up with?! https://t.co/5ZzQQDORjM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 27, 2018

Women deserve to be heard, unless they have an NDA or something https://t.co/daXfJ6FNX4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 27, 2018

With all due respect, it does not appear you heard her when allegations were brought to you in 2008. Why did you not fire Burns Strider at that time? Why was she the one re-assigned? — Zohreen (@Zohreen) January 27, 2018

Let’s try this again: A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred and should have taken the advice of my campaign manager and fired the adviser. I apologize to the young woman for not doing the right thing at the time. https://t.co/YTZFN3sWCf — Ryan Gorman (@ryanegorman) January 27, 2018

Glad you @hillaryclinton were dismayed. Your 2008 campaign manager was more dismayed and wanted the guy fired. Why did you protect him and keep him around? By contrast, the victim was moved. https://t.co/5xAB1CTQ5n — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) January 27, 2018

Then why did you hurt HER career by making her change jobs, while you put the man who sexually harassed her stay in his job?

Did you ever worry he would do it to the other women in your campaign ? #metoo https://t.co/FtSQzK06Pn — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 27, 2018

PS – Why did you continue to use a known sexual harasser who targets vulnerable women as your personal spiritual advisor for five more years?

Did you know he was continuing to sexually harass other women lower than him at work?#metoo https://t.co/FtSQzK06Pn — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 27, 2018

Hillary really should have leaned more into her Lucille Bluth act like her “totally not drunk af right now & totally not covering for that harasser” video, during the campaign. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2018

"I was dismayed when it occurred and my SuperPAC fired him for the same behavior in 2016 but I went to his birthday party 3 months ago." pic.twitter.com/A39akrisME — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) January 27, 2018

When you and @GloriaSteinem were slut-shaming and smearing Bill’s accusers, was that in service of making sure women deserved to be heard? Come clean. #womenup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

Did you call Monica? Juanita? Until you do, you will forever be part of the problem, not the solution. #womanup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

Daily Mail reports: The unusual video was posted just hours after The New York Times reported that Clinton kept top adviser Burns Strider from being fired after he was accused of sexually harassing a 30-year-old subordinate during the 2008 election.

Hillary responded to these claims Friday night, tweeting that she was ‘dismayed’ at the time of the allegations, and that the woman was ‘heard’ and ‘had her concerns taken seriously.’

‘A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed,’ Hillary wrote.

In a follow-up tweet she added: ‘I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard.’

She didn’t directly address how the victim ‘was heard,’ and didn’t explain why she reassigned the woman and protected the adviser.

In 2008, Strider, then 42 and married, was Clinton’s ‘Director of Faith-Based Outreach’ and frequently appeared on religious-themed broadcasts to promote her candidacy.

And after the allegations came forward, his accuser was moved to a new position while Clinton allegedly ignored her then-campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle’s advice to fire him.

Instead Strider was ordered to undergo counseling and docked ‘several weeks of pay,’ according to the Times, but kept his job.

Strider boasts to this day about his close relationship with the former secretary of state, continuing to call her ‘boss’, sharing lunches, going to a birthday party and posting a letter from her on Instagram.

He and his son Peter attended Clinton’s birthday party in October 2017.

‘Celebrating a birthday, 2day. My youngest, Pete, joins @HillaryClinton, others & me,’ he wrote in a Twitter caption. ‘Boss & Pete are all chummy.’

Strider’s accuser in 2008 shared an office with him. She complained about unsolicited and inappropriate shoulder-rubbing, kisses on the forehead and suggestive emails.

The Times reported that at least one of those messages came at night, outside of normal working hours.

The woman signed a nondisclosure agreement before working for the Clinton campaign, and hasn’t spoken publicly about the episode.

But she took her concerns to Solis Doyle, who urged Clinton to fire Strider.

She kept him on her staff instead.

Strider, known as the Democratic Party’s ‘faith guru,’ co-founded the American Values Network, a liberal lobbying group that organizes and amplifies Christian progressives.

As Clinton geared up for her 2016 White House run, he was tapped to run Correct The Record, a pro-Clinton advocacy group created by Media Matters For America founder and Clinton ally David Brock.

There, too, Strider couldn’t find his stride. Correct The Record fired him after five months following allegations that he harassed another young woman, the Times reported Friday.

Strider also worked as a senior adviser to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who is currently the House Minority Leader, from 2003 to 2006.

His career in Democratic politics before that also included a stint as an adviser to then-Senator Al Gore.

A Clinton spokesman sent the Times a statement, through a law firm.

‘To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken. This complaint was no exception,’ the statement said.

Clinton has been seen as one of many prominent catalysts for the #MeToo movement, an organic groundswell of women who have come forward in the past year to accuse powerful men of secually harassing and abusing them.

One by one, drip by drip, dozens of accused sexual predators in Hollywood, journalism, the restaurant industry and even the U.S. Senate have seen their high-profile careers end.

The first giant domino to fall, former film mogul Harvey Weinstein, donated and bundled $1.4 million to Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

When Bill Clinton faced impeachment nearly two decades ago, Weinstein donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund.