Hillary Clinton Breaks Her Toe Falling Downstairs

Hillary Clinton missed multiple interviews to promote her new book after another fall.

The Former Secretary of State was forced to apologise today after missing multiple media appearances in the UK after breaking her toe.

She was due to appear on BBC Women’s Hour, ITV’s This Morning and was delayed in arriving to film for the BBC’s Graham Norton Show.

The Telegraph reports:

The former US presidential candidate arrived for the recording of Norton’s BBC One show wearing a surgical boot.

Mrs Clinton said: “I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards.

“I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe. I’ve received excellent care from your excellent health service.”

Mrs Clinton is said to be “very apologetic” after missing her slot on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour due to delays.

The former presidential candidate was due to speak about why she lost the 2016 US presidential election to Republican Donald Trump.

Presenter Jane Garvey apologised to listeners close to the programme’s end, saying: “Hillary Clinton has been delayed this morning, as I’ve already said … she’s not going to make it before the end of the programme. I’m really, really sorry about that. I think you probably understand just how sorry I am.

“But we are working very, very hard to get this interview rescheduled and Hillary Clinton is very apologetic.

“So what can I say, that’s the situation.”

It follows a string of late arrivals by the former US secretary of state over the weekend.

Mrs Clinton was about 45 minutes late for a speech at the Cheltenham Literature Festival on Sunday to promote her new book, What Happened.

She was also delayed a similar amount of time on Saturday, when she was presented with an honorary doctorate at Swansea University.

Meanwhile, her husband Bill was forced to postpone a planned intervention in Northern Ireland’s political stalemate because of storm Ophelia.