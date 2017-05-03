Hillary Clinton Admits Her Own Criminality Led To Trump

Hillary Clinton admitted that her own criminality cost her the election when she told CNN that “I was on the way to winning before Jim Comey’s letter and ‘Russian’ Wikileaks… scared off late voters.“

If candidate Hillary hadn’t left a trail of misdeeds in her wake, the FBI wouldn’t have had two investigations into her conduct open at the time of the election.

And WikiLeaks, the world’s premier whistleblowing publisher, wouldn’t have had a trove of politically combustible emails to release, scaring off those late voters with real revelations about her true nature.

By claiming she would have coasted home on November 9 if it wasn’t for WikiLeaks and the FBI, Hillary is blaming the misdeeds they uncovered which, ultimately, led to the public voting against her.

Hillary, please. Charles Manson says he was on the way to writing a chart topping album before the nasty authorities cruelly intervened and ruined his reputation with the public.

Other highlights from Hillary’s interview with CNN (via Axios)

“I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate. I was the person on the ballot.“

“I am writing a book, and it is a painful process reliving the campaign.”

Putin “certainly interfered…to hurt me.”

Electing the first female president “would have been a really big deal…There were important messages that could have sent.”

“I’m back to being an activist citizen…part of the resistance.“

While the chapter in her book devoted to Putin interfering with her sounds like excruciating reading, Hillary’s claim that she should have been elected as America’s first female president, because of the important messages it could have sent, is interesting.

By that logic, Hillary must be backing Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election — because, after all, electing a woman will send an important message?

Of course she isn’t. Hillary isn’t “with her.” Hillary is with Macron, the globalist, establishment-backed former Rothschild banker. Hillary is an opportunistic and untrustworthy hypocrite who doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, as exposed by those WikiLeaks emails and Jim Comey.

President Trump wasn’t impressed with Hillary’s blame-mongering either, and wasted no time in responding on Twitter.

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017