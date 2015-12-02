Hillary Clinton Email Reveals Callousness Towards 6 Dead Soldiers

In the latest batch of declassified State Department emails, Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is exposed as cold-hearted and callous in an email regarding the death of six American soldiers.

In an email exchange with her adviser Huma Abedin in December 2011, Clinton, upon hearing about the death of the American soldiers who were serving in the Middle East, responds by asking:

“Is Dalton Brody off Conn or Wisconsin?”

Dalton Brody is the name of a gift store in Washington D.C.

Westernjournalism.com reports:

Amid chaos in Syria, Hillary Clinton asked for directions to “Washington’s premier gift and accessories retailer” pic.twitter.com/uN4DyGLntT — Tim Mak (@timkmak) November 30, 2015

According to Fox News, the State Department reported finding an additional 328 emails containing classified information in them, which brings the total to nearly 1000.

In the spring after the email scandal broke, Clinton emphatically proclaimed at a press conference, “I did not email any classified material to anyone on my email. There is no classified material.” The presidential candidate reiterated: “I’m certainly well-aware of the classification requirements and did not send classified material.”

The candidate changed her story a few months later, after her initial statement was shown to be false, stating that she had not sent or received any emails that were “marked classified at the time.”

So far, approximately two-thirds of the 55,000 pages of emails Clinton turned over to the State Department have been made public. “The emails released Monday were largely sent or received in 2012 and 2013, though some are from as far back as 2009,” CBS News reported.

In May, a federal judge, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, ordered the State Department to review and to release the Clinton emails in batches every 30 days.