Hillary Clinton may be gravely ill as reports of her suffering multiple strokes and having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, have surfaced.

Amid her 2016 presidential bid The National Enquirer claims that her campaign team are desperately trying to cover-up evidence that the presidential candidate is seriously ill.

Thecelebrityauction.co reports:

In a bombshell exclusive, The National ENQUIRER reported the 67-year-old Democratic front-runner is suffering from the early stages of the debilitating disease MS. A political insider close to her and husband Bill told The ENQUIRER. “She’s been working with her staff to keep the medical drama under wraps, and she’s doing her best to deal with it.”

But other sources claimed Clinton has suffered three secret strokes, according to the report, and it seems to be taking a toll. Out on the campaign trail, another close source said, “behind the scenes she appears exhausted, dazed and confused at times.” Her most trusted aide, Huma Abedin, even sleeps in her hotel room to keep an eye on her “in case there’s a medical emergency,” the insider claimed.

Clinton has a history of blackouts, falls, memory loss, blinding headaches, vision problems and collapses dating back at least a decade. In 2005, she fainted during a luncheon speech in Buffalo, N.Y. Four years later, then–Secretary of State Clinton broke her right elbow in a mysterious fall in a U.S. State Department garage. In 2011, Clinton collapsed while boarding a flight in Yemen, but insisted she’d simply slipped.

In May 2014, GOP strategist Karl Rove sparked a furor when he publicly accused Clinton of being brain-damaged after she suffered a head injury from a fall in Dec. 2012. As The ENQUIRER reported at the time, Clinton had collapsed at home, striking her head. She sustained a concussion and was hospitalized for three nights. Doctors discovered she had a blood clot in a vein found between the brain and the skull behind her right ear. She was given blood thinners to dissolve the clot, but Rove charged her team was covering up what really happened, and insisted Hillary “had some kind of traumatic brain injury.” Clinton was later seen wearing glasses with a prism designed to correct double vision, which is a recognizable symptom of MS.

“With the symptoms of falling, unstable balance and vision problems, she could have early symptoms of MS that went undiagnosed for years,” Dr. Leslie R. Matthews, assistant professor of surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, told The ENQUIRER.

An insider said, “It makes you wonder how long Hillary has been hiding her condition. Bill and their daughter, Chelsea, have to be extremely concerned.”

“She is ignoring doctors who are telling her, ‘Running for president will kill you.’ She believes she was put on Earth for this, and there’s no convincing her otherwise,” an insider claimed.