Hillary Clinton Trashes America’s Heartland; Calls Red States ‘Backwards’

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave a lucrative speech in India on the weekend, and proved that her notorious “basket of deplorables” comment during the election is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her disdain for ordinary, hard working Americans.

Mocking Trump voters as “poor” and “racist“, Hillary Clinton told the audience in India that she should be president because she received more of the wealthy vote in the election.

“Look at the map of the United States. There’s all the red in the middle where Trump won. Now I win the coasts, I win Illinois, Minnesota, places like that. But what the map doesn’t show you is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” Clinton claimed.

Hillary Clinton really hates middle America. She let the mask slip a few times during her failed presidential campaign and always followed up these “faux pas” with typically insincere apologies. Now that she’s off the leash in India, she is back to her old ways, trashing America’s heartland with gusto:

“So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward, and his whole campaign ‘Make America Great Again’ was looking backwards. ‘You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs, you don’t want to, you know, see that Indian-Americans are succeeding more than you are — whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it,” she said.

How embarrassing. Take a nap, Hillary, you’re drunk.

Hillary Clinton is so out of touch with American values and the problems faced by ordinary Americans, she still can’t understand why she lost the election, over one year later.

“So it was a symptom, but it was also a cause, because having someone run for president who voices those ideas, who rejects so much of the American story and our values was also the underlying cause as well,” Clinton said.

Nobody is rejecting the American story, Hillary. America rejected you. That’s all there is to it.