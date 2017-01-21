Latest

Hillary Clinton Stunned As Inauguration Crowd Chant ‘Lock Her Up’

Posted on January 21, 2017 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 1 Comment

Hillary Clinton heckled at Trump inauguration to chants of 'lock her up'

Hillary Clinton was caught on camera looking stunned at Friday’s inauguration, as the crowd boo’d and chanted “lock her up” when she walked out onto the stage. 

Trump supporters gave the former Secretary of State an icy reception when she was announced on the inauguration stage on Friday morning.

CBS reports:

The chant was popular among supporters during Trump’s campaign. During one presidential debate, Trump even suggested Clinton should be in jail over her email controversy while secretary of state.

Clinton says she’s attending Trump’s inauguration to “honor our democracy.”

Clinton made the comment on Twitter Trump took the oath of office. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton are both in attendance.

Here’s what Clinton is saying: “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

  • dianecee

    After all these years, Hitlary still doesn’t know that our nation is a Republic.

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire