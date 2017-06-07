Hillary Clinton Says Eating Kebabs Will ‘Stop Terrorism’

Hillary Clinton claims that by eating kebabs, western countries can defeat terrorism, including the threat ISIS currently pose to the West.

In a bizarre speech posted to YouTube, the former presidential candidate claims that the most effective way to defeat terrorism is to understand their culture and food.

Truthfeed.com reports:

Aren’t we all glad this idiot isn’t our president?

This is consistent with her overall philosophy of empathy for ISIS.

Here is a video of Hillary saying we must empathize with the enemy.

Maybe you have a lot in common with savages who chop off heads, Hillary – but we don’t.

Watch the video: