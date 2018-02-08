Hillary Clinton Admits She ‘Angrily Lashes Out’ Due To Being ‘Overwhelmed By Trump’

In a rare moment of candidness, Hillary Clinton has admitted that she often “lashes out” angrily at people due to feeling “overwhelmed” by Donald Trump’s presidency.

Speaking to a group of students at Georgetown University on Monday, the former Secretary of State described feelings of hopelessness and resentment, but vowed to “keep fighting” Trump despite it being inefficacious.

“I intend to keep fighting to pursue his agenda and remain on the front lines of democracy.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Clinton appeared at the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security to present human rights awards named in her honor to female activists.

She told attendees that advancing women’s rights and opportunities is the “unfinished business of the 21st century” and she plans to stick around to help finish the job, according to the Washington Post.

Not missing an opportunity to take a shot a Trump, Clinton said it’s “easy” to become overwhelmed by all that’s happening in today’s politics.

“I get overwhelmed at least a dozen times a day,” she said.

Yet she warned attendees not to get discouraged.

“It is hard to continue to speak out and stand up against what you think of as obvious wrongs,” she told the students.

“But do not grow weary. Don’t get discouraged.”