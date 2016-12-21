Hillary Clinton Lost More Electors Than Anyone In Last 100 Years

Hillary Clinton is inconsolable, according to insiders, after she lost more electors than any politician in the last 100 years.

Clinton’s campaign team were hoping that Monday’s Electoral College vote would see an overwhemling rejection of Donald J. Trump and a potential swing in her favor. However, the results turned out to be quite the opposite.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

In fact Hillary Clinton lost more electors than Donald J. Trump.

Trump lost two electors: One to Ron Paul and one to Governor John Kasich.

Hillary Clinton lost Five electors.

The Final Count:

Clinton defectors

4 WA (successful)

1 HI (successful)

1 MN (attempted)

1 ME (attempted)

1 CO (attempted)

2 Trump defectors

TX (successful)

In fact Hillary Clinton lost more electors than any politician in the last 100 years.

Not since 1912 has a candidate lost more electors.

Hillary Clinton lost more electors than any US politician in the last 100 years.

Here’s the list:

2004 – Anonymous (Democrat, Minnesota)

2000 – Barbara Lett-Simmons (Democrat, District of Columbia)

1988 – Margaret Leach (Democrat, West Virginia)

1976 – Mike Padden (Republican, Washington)

1972 – Roger L. MacBride (Republican, Virginia)

1968 – Dr. Lloyd W. Bailey (Republican, North Carolina)

1960 – Henry D. Irwin (Republican, Oklahoma)

1956 – W.F. Turner (Democrat, Alabama)

1948 – Preston Parks (Democrat, Tennessee)

1912 – Eight Republican Electors