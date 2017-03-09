Bloodthirsty Hillary Clinton Urges Kids To ‘Resist Trump’

Hillary Clinton has risen from her slumber, sporting a new haircut and a renewed thirst for blood, calling on her younger supporters to “stand up” and “resist” Donald Trump.

The 2016 presidential race loser took to Snapchat on Wednesday to send out a sassy message to fans on International Women’s Day.

A fired up Hillary told young supporters that the fight against Trump must go on, “there’s a lot to fight for: Planned Parenthood, education, healthcare, jobs. Every issue is a women’s issue. So stand up, resist, run for office, be a champion,” she said in a 10-second rant.

Numerous users on Twitter were amazed to see Hillary alive and sporting a new hairstyle.

HILLARY CLINTON IS BACK ON SNAPCHAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL. — Cullin (@_cullin) March 9, 2017

OH MY GOD SNAPCHAT USER HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON IS LIVING AND HER HAIR IS ON POINT pic.twitter.com/xUTAkha5G2 — Emma (@donnatellasmoss) March 9, 2017

Hillary just blessed our snapchat feeds with that message and new haircut — /// (@user9518) March 9, 2017

Others mocked the former First Lady, resurrected old Hillary scandals and drew comparisons between her new look and characters from various forms of media.

Hillary released a new snapchat today In related news Snapchat is down 80% pic.twitter.com/6LCzBgoEkv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 9, 2017

Women tried. Your husband wouldn't let them. https://t.co/deSkdMtkl3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 9, 2017

Hillary's new haircut is on point. Ummmm pic.twitter.com/1RkKRa0NuI — Scott (@zthreescotty) March 9, 2017

Hey, why is Hillary Clinton on Snapchat instead of behind bars? While Edward Snowden is hiding out in another Country? — Michelle Swanson (@Michell80037228) March 9, 2017

Then there was one incredibly perceptive Twitter user who compared her appearance to the diabolical antagonist from the film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Hillary infamously announced her use of Snapchat while on the 2016 campaign trail, joking about the fact that Snapchat messages delete on their own – a reference to her email controversy in which she reportedly deleted 33,000 emails from a private server.