Bloodthirsty Hillary Clinton Urges Kids To ‘Resist Trump’
Hillary Clinton has risen from her slumber, sporting a new haircut and a renewed thirst for blood, calling on her younger supporters to “stand up” and “resist” Donald Trump.
The 2016 presidential race loser took to Snapchat on Wednesday to send out a sassy message to fans on International Women’s Day.
A fired up Hillary told young supporters that the fight against Trump must go on, “there’s a lot to fight for: Planned Parenthood, education, healthcare, jobs. Every issue is a women’s issue. So stand up, resist, run for office, be a champion,” she said in a 10-second rant.
Numerous users on Twitter were amazed to see Hillary alive and sporting a new hairstyle.
HILLARY CLINTON IS BACK ON SNAPCHAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
— Cullin (@_cullin) March 9, 2017
OH MY GOD SNAPCHAT USER HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON IS LIVING AND HER HAIR IS ON POINT pic.twitter.com/xUTAkha5G2
— Emma (@donnatellasmoss) March 9, 2017
Hillary just blessed our snapchat feeds with that message and new haircut
— /// (@user9518) March 9, 2017
Others mocked the former First Lady, resurrected old Hillary scandals and drew comparisons between her new look and characters from various forms of media.
Hillary released a new snapchat today
In related news Snapchat is down 80% pic.twitter.com/6LCzBgoEkv
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 9, 2017
Women tried. Your husband wouldn't let them. https://t.co/deSkdMtkl3
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 9, 2017
@ZekeJMiller pic.twitter.com/2kUBC537fk
— Joecephus (@_joecephus) March 9, 2017
Hillary's new haircut is on point. Ummmm pic.twitter.com/1RkKRa0NuI
— Scott (@zthreescotty) March 9, 2017
Hey, why is Hillary Clinton on Snapchat instead of behind bars? While Edward Snowden is hiding out in another Country?
— Michelle Swanson (@Michell80037228) March 9, 2017
Then there was one incredibly perceptive Twitter user who compared her appearance to the diabolical antagonist from the film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2017
Hillary infamously announced her use of Snapchat while on the 2016 campaign trail, joking about the fact that Snapchat messages delete on their own – a reference to her email controversy in which she reportedly deleted 33,000 emails from a private server.
