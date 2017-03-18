Hillary Clinton Says She Is “Ready To Come Out Of The Woods”

Hillary Clinton has declared that she is “ready to come out of the woods” and help Americans find common ground.



Her comments were made on St. Patrick’s day at an Irish Women’s Society dinner in her late father’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

She said: “I do not believe that we can let political divides harden into personal divides. And we can’t just ignore, or turn a cold shoulder to someone because they disagree with us politically”

However, there are many people that feel that she should go back into the woods…and stay there.

Clinton, who shunned the public spotlight for a time after her election defeat to Republican Donald Trump in November, admitted she was finding it hard to watch the news.

However, she added, “I am ready to come out of the woods and help shine a light on what is already happening around kitchen tables, at dinners like this, to help draw strength that will enable everybody to keep going.”

Clinton made reference to her time in “the woods” on a number of occasions throughout her speech, apparently alluding to images captured of the election candidate hiking in the woods the day after her defeat.

She quipped at the start of her speech that she was rethinking her strategy, conceding “the walk in the woods stuff didn’t work as well.”