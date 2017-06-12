State Department: Hillary Clinton Still Has Security Clearance

The State Department has revealed that Hillary Clinton and all of her top aides still have security clearances, meaning they have access to sensitive and classified material.

One year after the FBI concluded that Clinton was guilty of recklessly transmitting top secret and classified information through an insecure home email system, the State Department say they are still investigating the email scandal – which means all of those involved still have the necessary security clearances.

Circa News reports:

The revelation was contained in correspondence released Friday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who expressed concern about the slow place of the department’s bureaucratic process.

“The State Department confirmed that it is continuing to review the mishandling of classified information that passed through Secretary Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized email server as she and seven former aides retain access to sensitive information,” Grassley’s office said.

Grassley’s office said the seven aides were able to keep security clearances because the department designated them as “research assistants,” allowing them “to take their State Department-issued clearance with them after their official service at the department.”

Conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, has archived all of Hillary Clinton’s email scandals.

Paul Sperry of the New York Post also dropped a bombshell report that claims Hillary Clinton’s housekeeper was printing up classified documents for her:

As secretary of state, Hillary Clinton routinely asked her maid to print out sensitive government emails and documents — including ones containing classified information — from her house in Washington, DC, emails and FBI memos show. But the housekeeper lacked the security clearance to handle such material.

In fact, Marina Santos was called on so frequently to receive emails that she may hold the secrets to emailgate — if only the FBI and Congress would subpoena her and the equipment she used.

“Pls ask Marina to print for me in am,” Clinton emailed top aide Huma Abedin regarding a redacted 2011 message marked sensitive but unclassified.

In a classified 2012 email dealing with the new president of Malawi, another Clinton aide, Monica Hanley, advised Clinton, “We can ask Marina to print this.”

“Revisions to the Iran points” was the subject line of a classified April 2012 email to Clinton from Hanley. In it, the text reads, “Marina is trying to print for you.”

Both classified emails were marked “confidential,” the tier below “secret” or “top secret.”

The Daily Caller also helpfully compiled a list of email lies that Hillary Clinton is still telling on her campaign site’ last July. Here are some of them:

Lie #1 – “We’ve put all the information about Hillary Clinton’s State Department emails here.”

This is the first sentence of the “fact sheet,” and it sets the tone for the rest of the document. The FAQ leaves numerous questions unanswered, as the rest of the Clinton campaign’s responses show.

Lie #2 – “Her usage was widely known to the over 100 State Department and U.S. government colleagues she emailed, consistent with the practice of prior Secretaries of State and permitted at the time.”

Clinton’s email habits were not consistent with her predecessors nor was her practice of exclusively using a personal email account permitted. Colin Powell, who served at the beginning of George W. Bush’s term, used a personal AOL account to conduct some government business. But he did not have a private server in the basement of his home. Condoleezza Rice did not use email at all.