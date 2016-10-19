Hillary Clinton’s Security Officers Refuse To Protect Her

According to newly released FBI documents, Department of State security officers found Hillary Clinton so unpleasant they refused to protect her.

A former FBI agent went on the record and told superiors that due to Ms Clinton’s rude treatment of security officers, many of them would refuse to protect her and demand to be transferred elsewhere.

Dailycaller.com reports:

“[Redacted] explained that CLINTON’s treatment of DS agents on her protective detail was so contemptuous that many of them sought reassignment or employment elsewhere,” the interview summary says. “Prior to CLINTON’s tenure, being an agent on the Secretary of State’s protective detail was seen as an honor and privilege reserved for senior agents. However, by the end of CLINTON’s tenure, it was staffed largely with new agents because it was difficult to find senior agents willing to work for her.”

The agent added that she had spoken to several Secret Service agents who reported similar poor treatment from Clinton.

The agent’s claim about awful treatment from Clinton is backed up by some claims from ex-Secret Service agents.

Author Ronald Kessler has written several books about the Secret Service, and claims about Clinton treating agents nastily in private are numerous (Bill and Chelsea Clinton, on the other hand, are described positively).

According to the agent, Clinton didn’t just treat agents poorly. She reportedly disrespected U.S. ambassadors with her routine breaches of diplomatic protocol.

“From her own experience, and information obtained through [redacted] and other agents, [redacted] described a ‘stark difference’ between [Condoleezza] RICE and CLINTON with regard to obedience to security and diplomatic protocols,” the summary says. “RICE observed strict adherence to State Department security and diplomatic protocols while CLINTON frequently and ‘blatantly’ disregarded them.”

The agent said that it is standard diplomatic and security protocol for the secretary of state to travel by armored limousine with the U.S. ambassador when visiting a foreign country.

“CLINTON refused to do so, instead choosing to be accompanied in the limousine by her Chief of Staff, HUMA ABEDIN.

This frequently resulted in complaints by ambassadors who were insulted and embarrassed by this breach of protocol,” the summary says. Clinton’s breaches of protocol, it adds, were “well-known throughout Diplomatic Security and were ‘abundant.’”