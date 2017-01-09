Hillary Clinton Admits US Created ISIS To ‘Defeat Russia’

Hillary Clinton had admitted that the US government and intelligence agencies created ISIS in order to attempt to defeat Russia.

In a recently surfaced video, Hillary Clinton admits that America funded ISIS before they became the terror organization we know today. She also admits that she “hates” Russia due to their involvement in Afghanistan.

Why isn’t the mainstream media reporting the fact that Hillary Clinton admitted in public that the U.S. government created Al Qaeda, and thus ISIS?

“Let’s remember here… the people we are fighting today we funded them twenty years ago… and we did it because we were locked in a struggle with the Soviet Union.

They invaded Afghanistan… and we did not want to see them control Central Asia and we went to work… and it was President Reagan in partnership with Congress led by Democrats who said you know what it sounds like a pretty good idea… let’s deal with the ISI and the Pakistan military and let’s go recruit these mujahedin And great, let them come from Saudi Arabia and other countries, importing their Wahhabi brand of Islam so that we can go beat the Soviet Union.

And guess what … they (Soviets) retreated … they lost billions of dollars and it led to the collapse of the Soviet Union. So there is a very strong argument which is… it wasn’t a bad investment in terms of Soviet Union but let’s be careful with what we sow… because we will harvest.

So we then left Pakistan … We said okay fine you deal with the Stingers that we left all over your country… you deal with the mines that are along the border and… by the way we don’t want to have anything to do with you… in fact we’re sanctioning you… So we stopped dealing with the Pakistani military and with ISI and we now are making up for a lot of lost time.”

– Hillary Clinton

“We’ve walked away from Pakistan and Afghanistan in the past with all the consequences we are well aware of. We had a huge trust deficit, because the United States had to be fair, we had helped to create the problem we are now fighting.

Because when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan we had this brilliant idea we were going to come to Pakistan and create a force of mujahedin and equip them with stinger missiles and everything else to go after the Soviets inside Afghanistan.

And we were successful. The Soviets left Afghanistan, and then we said great, good-bye, leaving these trained people, who were fanatical, in Afghanistan and Pakistan, leaving them well-armed, creating a mess, frankly, that at the time we didn’t really recognize, we were just so happy to see the Soviet Union fall and we thought fine we are OK now everything is going to be so much better Now you look back.

The people we are fighting today, we were supporting in the fight the soviets.”

– Hillary Clinton (July, 2010)