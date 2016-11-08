Hillary Appears Devastated And Dazed After Voting For Herself

EXHAUSTED Hillary Clinton finally wrapped up a presidential campaign that began in the spring of 2015 by casting a ballot for herself in Chappaqua, New York today.

“I’ll do the very best I can if I’m fortunate enough to win today,” Clinton repeated to reporters, appearing dazed and devastated. Has she been crying?

Clinton’s poll numbers have nosedived in the last four days, with a Reuters poll putting her at an election season low of 35.9% of likely voters yesterday.

Clinton was at 43.5 percent on November 4th and then her support fell to 41.8 on November 5th, and again to 40.5 percent on November 6th, before bottoming out at 35.9 percent on November 7th.

Are voters, fed up with the daily scandals, turning their back on the Democratic nominee? If her reaction after voting for herself is anything to go by, the answer is yes.