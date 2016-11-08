Latest

Hillary Appears Devastated And Dazed After Voting For Herself

Posted on November 8, 2016 by Baxter Dmitry in News, US // 1 Comment

EXHAUSTED Hillary Clinton finally wrapped up a presidential campaign that began in the spring of 2015 by casting a ballot for herself in Chappaqua, New York today.

EXHAUSTED Hillary Clinton finally wrapped up a presidential campaign that began in the spring of 2015 by casting a ballot for herself in Chappaqua, New York today.

“I’ll do the very best I can if I’m fortunate enough to win today,” Clinton repeated to reporters, appearing dazed and devastated. Has she been crying?

Clinton’s poll numbers have nosedived in the last four days, with a Reuters poll putting her at an election season low of 35.9% of likely voters yesterday.

RELATED CONTENT
Trump leads over Hillary Clinton according to early voter results
Multiple cases of dead people voting for Hillary Clinton in Colorado has been discovered, raising questions about election fraud.

Reuters poll Hillary

Clinton was at 43.5 percent on November 4th and then her support fell to 41.8 on November 5th, and again to 40.5 percent on November 6th, before bottoming out at 35.9 percent on November 7th.

Are voters, fed up with the daily scandals, turning their back on the Democratic nominee? If her reaction after voting for herself is anything to go by, the answer is yes.

Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Baxter Dmitry

Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Baxter Dmitry
Follow me

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Baxter Dmitry
About Baxter Dmitry (398 Articles)
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Contact: FacebookTwitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire