Hillary ‘Erupted’ At Donna Brazile For Investigating Seth Rich’s Death

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile claims that Hillary Clinton ‘erupted’ in anger at her after she expressed a desire to investigate Seth Rich’s death.

In her new book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House,” Brazile recounts how Hillary Clinton slammed the phone down on her in anger after being probed about the Seth Rich murder.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Hillary blew her off after asking the failed presidential candidate to help to find DNC staffer Seth Rich’s killer.

Daily Caller reports:

Brazile was so concerned with Rich’s death that she used her brief, only phone call from Hillary Clinton after the election loss to bring him up. She asked Clinton to use some of the millions of dollars the campaign had in order to set up a reward fund to find his murderer. But Hillary said she “really had to go.”

I knew the campaign had over $3 million set aside in a legal fund. Could she help me get this lawsuit started? And don’t forget the murder of Seth Rich, I told her. Did she want to contribute to Seth’s reward fund? We still hadn’t found the person responsible for the tragic murder of this bright young DNC staffer.

You’re right, she said. We’re going to get to that. But she really had to go. She had made the call and checked it off her list, and I accepted after we said our good-byes that I might never heard from her again.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft previously reported, Brazile dedicated her book to Rich. With emotions still raw from Rich’s death, Brazile told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that the DNC staffer’s death was akin to her losing a child.

“They don’t know what it’s like to bury a child. I did – Seth Rich,” Brazile told Stephanopoulos.

“Why am I supposed to be the only person who unable to tell my story? I’ve heard a lot of people tell me various things as well. But here’s what they don’t know. They don’t know what it was like to be over the DNC during this hacking. They don’t know what it’s like to bury a child. I did, Seth Rich.”

After Rich’s death, Brazile was so paranoid about snipers shooting her dead that she made a habit of shutting the blinds.

“Brazile writes she was haunted by murder of DNC Seth Rich, and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds so snipers could not see her,” tweeted Drudge on Saturday afternoon.

“Brazile writes that she was haunted by the still-unsolved murder of DNC data staffer Seth Rich and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds to her office window so snipers could not see her and installing surveillance cameras at her home,” writes Philip Rucker of the Washington Post.

On July 10, 2016, 27 year-old Democratic staffer Seth Conrad Rich was murdered in Washington DC about a block from his apartment. The killer or killers took nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone.