Hillary Supporter Electrocuted Trying To Steal Trump Yard Sign

Hillary Clinton and her supporters aren’t fans of free speech. You might have noticed what they are trying to do to WikiLeaks.

Donald Trump supporters have been complaining all election season that Hillary supporters have been defacing and stealing their Trump signs.

So this Trump supporter decided he would electrify his yard sign – and when this Hillary supporter couldn’t resist the urge to steal, he got the shock of his life!

If Hillary supporters won’t respect free speech, then they will have to be taught the hard way.