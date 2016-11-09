Hillary Supporter Electrocuted Trying To Steal Trump Yard Sign
Hillary Clinton and her supporters aren’t fans of free speech. You might have noticed what they are trying to do to WikiLeaks.
Donald Trump supporters have been complaining all election season that Hillary supporters have been defacing and stealing their Trump signs.
So this Trump supporter decided he would electrify his yard sign – and when this Hillary supporter couldn’t resist the urge to steal, he got the shock of his life!
Electrify your Trump sign for instant justice! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/jHSUqbFz0Q
— Dan The Deplorable (@Daniel_Ohana) November 7, 2016
If Hillary supporters won’t respect free speech, then they will have to be taught the hard way.
Baxter Dmitry
Writer at Your News Wire
Passionate about motor sports, military history and the truth, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one.
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Hillary Supporter Electrocuted Trying To Steal Trump Yard Sign - November 9, 2016
- Reuters Caught Removing Data Showing Trump Lead - November 9, 2016
- Edward Snowden Shows How Easy It Is To Hack Voting Machines - November 8, 2016