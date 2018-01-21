Hillary Supporters Deface Christopher Columbus Statues

Hillary Clinton supporters have been filmed defacing statues of Christopher Columbus in New Jersey, during the women’s march protests this weekend.

A Columbus statue in Trenton’s Chambersburg neighborhood became the fourth such statue to be vandalized in a matter of days.

Lawmakers, officials and residents discussed the colonizer's place in American history on Columbus Day in October.

Many lumped Columbus and his statues in with other historical figures that were being defaced across the country because of their ties to slavery and marginalization of certain racial groups.

Others, like Andre’ DiMino, an executive board member of the Bloomfield-based Italian American One Voice Coalition, argued he created a bridge between two worlds.

“He was no angel, but his efforts and his expertise opened up the New World to the settling that occurred,” DiMino said.

A letter left at the statue in Trenton’s Columbus Park titled “F–k your new world” explains that the writers feel communities can be hurt by “progress that is quickly swallowing neighborhoods across the country.”

The note also says the group will be acting on Columbus statues throughout the state. It was signed, “Lovingly, NJ Anti-Facists.”

A statue in Dahnert’s Lake County Park in Garfield and two in Camden County were also splattered with red paint at some point in the last four days.