Study: Hillary Supporters ‘Most Intolerant’ Of All Voters

A new study by PPRI reveals that Hillary Clinton supporters hold the most intolerant views, even when compared to extreme far-right groups.

The Public Religion Research Institute determined that liberals are (un)surprisingly intolerant towards other people’s beliefs.

The Rebel reports:

According to the report:

“Political liberals are far more likely than conservatives to say they removed someone from their social media circle due to what they shared online.”

It goes on to say:

“Nearly a quarter (24%) of Democrats say they blocked, unfriended or unfollowed someone after the presidential election, compared to just 9% of Republicans and 9% of Independents who were triggered to do the same.

Almost three in ten (30%) of Democratic women removed someone from their social network because of their political opinion.

While liberals preach tolerance and diversity until they’re blue in the face, this study once again proves that leftists are completely intolerant when it comes to diversity of opinion.”

Is it really that surprising?