Hillary Launching TV Talk Show To ‘Lay Groundwork’ For 2020 Presidential Bid

Posted on January 26, 2017

Hillary Clinton says she plans to run for president in 2020 and will launch a temporary career as a talk show host in order to prepare.

Hillary Clinton is planning another run for president and is preparing to launch a new career as a talk show host in order to “make a comeback” and “lay the groundwork” before the 2020 bid.

Clinton would be 73 years old if she were to challenge President Donald Trump – again – and win the White House at her third attempt – after failing in 2008 and 2016.

Launching a TV program now would make her America’s second-oldest female news or talk show host on the small screen, after only Joy Behar of ‘The View.’

Author Ed Klein wrote Wednesday that according to a Clinton insider, the former secretary of state is open to the idea.

“She thinks being the host of a popular TV show would energize the Democratic Party base and her tens of millions of fans,” the source said, according to Klein.

‘It’s a way to make a comeback and position herself for another run at the White House starting in a year or so.’

Clinton, Klein writes, recently told a group of friends gathered at her Washington, D.C. home: ‘I’ll be back’ – and delivered the line in an Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Terminator’ accent as she raised a glass of wine.

A planned comeback as a presidential candidate for the third time would preclude the idea of running for mayor of New York City.

It would also take more lucrative opportunities off the table, including corporate boards and university chancellorships.

But the Clintons are among the nation’s richest Democratic politicians, reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in speaking fees since Bill Clinton left the White House in 2001.

The defeated Democrat sat stone-faced last Friday as Donald Trump was sworn in as president, and wants another bite at the apple.

Keeping up with the daily grind of a TV show would also allay fears among Democrats that her health is too frail to survive the rigors of the presidency.

Klein’s source said Hillary has ‘been talking very seriously’ about a star turn on television.

‘As a TV host, she’d discuss the issues of the day from a progressive point of view, have top guests, interview world leaders and progressive thinkers.’

Hillary’s delusion

Hillary, in this scenario, would control everything about the show to make sure nothing unexpected could derail her future ambitions.

‘She’s convinced she’d get fabulous ratings in a political climate where there’s so much anger in Democratic circles over Donald Trump’s election,’ the insider said.

It’s unclear where a Hillary Clinton show would air, or when.

But the source declared to Klein that Clinton is ‘utterly determined not to fade into the background. She intends to stay in the limelight and keep fighting the good fight.’

‘She knows Obama is going to be out there fighting too. But frankly, she doesn’t think he’s a great leader or a great fighter, which leaves an opening for her to be the acknowledged leader-in-exile of her party.’

