Hillary Furious After Wisconsin Recount Increases Her Loss

Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin by over 22,000 votes as the finalised recount total on Monday reaffirmed Donald Trump’s victory in the state.

Hillary Clinton is reported to be “furious” after Donald Trump picked up an extra 162 votes following Jill Stein’s $3.5 million push to recount ballots in the state.

Despite arguments from Green Party candidate Jill Stein that voting machines in Wisconsin were susceptible to hacking, the recount results prove, once and for all, that Russia did not hack the election – Hillary simply lost.

Wisconsin Recount Ends, Trump Picks Up 162 Votes "No credible evidence that any 'hack' occurred" https://t.co/FxcDWzS5lA — Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) December 12, 2016

Madison.com reports:

On Monday the boards of canvassers in the final four counties — Dane, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Rock — certified their results. Dane County was the last to complete ballot-counting, on Saturday night.

The recount of nearly 3 million votes began Dec. 1 after Green Party candidate Jill Stein paid the estimated $3.5 million cost.

The actual cost won’t be known until counties report their costs by Dec. 30. Stein will be responsible for paying any amount over the original estimate and will be refunded if the cost is less.

Last week a federal judge rejected a lawsuit by Trump supporters seeking to halt the recount. Stein’s campaign has said the goal of the recount was to affirm the validity of the election amid concerns about foreign powers trying to influence the outcome of the election.

Gov. Scott Walker expressed appreciation for the work done by the state’s 72 county clerks and hundreds of full-time, part-time and temporary employees.

“They’ve shown all throughout this process that it was very clear that the vote was legitimate here in the state,” Walker said.

Elections commissioner Don Millis on Monday criticized Stein’s decision to seek a recount as “an abuse of the system.” He said he doubted the commission would take a position on making changes to the state’s recount law, as Walker and some Republicans in the Legislature have advocated.

Thomsen disagreed that Stein’s decision was an abuse. He said it amounted to an audit of the state’s entire election system at no cost to taxpayers. Typically the state spends $30,000 to audit election machines in 100 randomly selected municipalities.

Thomsen also said there was no evidence that any of the voting systems that were used to tabulate the votes on Election Night were hacked or tampered with.

“I’m personally very happy it was done,” Thomsen said. “Because not only Wisconsin but the world knows that our system has integrity.”