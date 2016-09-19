Hillary’s Server Guy Admits He Was Told To Hide Evidence From FBI

A major discovery that has dismantled Hillary Clinton’s lies to the FBI regarding her use of a private email server has been made, proving the Clinton team broke the law – and most crucially, that they had “intent.”

A researcher named Katica uncovered an archived Reddit thread started by Paul Combetta in 2014 who – at the time – was requesting technical advice on how to strip a “VIP (VERY VIP)” email address from archives stored on a server he had “full access to“.

Paul Combetta, who deleted Hillary Clinton’s emails (in the infamous “oh shit” moment) after the preservation of the emails was ordered by Congress, has now been caught asking Reddit how to alter the contents of emails that were under Federal investigation in 2014.

This is highly illegal.

The Conservativetreehouse reports:

The Reddit request proves that there was an obvious “intent” to hide the Clinton email address; an intent that FBI Director James Comey stated he was unable to discover during their investigation, leading to his recommendation that no charges be filed against Clinton.

If James Comey needed intent, it looks like internet slueths have just located the smoking gun the FBI was unable to locate on their own.

Last week Paul Combetta pleaded the fifth and refused to answer questions before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

According to Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz, the following email exchange occurred between Combetta and another undisclosed Platte River Network staff member back on 8/19/15:

“Wondering how we can sneak an email in now, after the fact, asking them [the Clinton camp] when they told us to cut the backups and have them confirm it for our records. Starting to think this whole thing is really covering up some shady shit. I just think if we have it in writing that they told us to cut the backups then we can go public with our statement saying we’ve had the backup since day one when we were told to trim to 30 days would make us look a whole lot better.”

Platte River Network used BleachBit to remove all traces of Secretary Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails. As mentioned Paul Combetta refused to answer any questions from the committee.

However, today a rather remarkable discovery adds additional intrique to this historical series of events. A researcher named Katica, discovered the Reddit identity of Paul Combetta as “stonetear.”

The connection between Paul Combetta and his username “stonetear” was made from an earlier administrator who thanked Paul Combetta for some previous technical assistance hosting some zip files and providing his contact email address as “stonetear@gmail”:

That led to a discovery that “stonetear” as a Reddit user had an archive thread requesting technical advice for the following:

[July 24, 2014] Hello all- I may be facing a very interesting situation where I need to strip out a VIP’s (VERY VIP) email address from a bunch of archived email that I have both in a live Exchange mailbox, as well as a PST file. Basically, they don’t want the VIP’s email address exposed to anyone, and want to be able to either strip out or replace the email address in the to/from fields in all of the emails we want to send out.

I am not sure if something like this is possible with PowerShell, or exporting all of the emails to MSG and doing find/replaces with a batch processing program of some sort.

Does anyone have experience with something like this, and/or suggestions on how this might be accomplished?

In a short series of replies to his inquiry and follow-up suggestions, Paul Combetta provided the following responses:

Reply – Is there no way to access and edb manually?

Combetta (“stonetear”): I have full access to the server – what are you suggesting with the EDB file?

Reply – There is no supported way to do what you’re asking. You can only delete emails after they’re stored in the database. You can’t change them. If there was a feature in Exchange that allowed this, it could result in major legal issues. There may be ways to hack a solution, but I am not aware of any.

Combetta (“stonetear”): As a PST file or exported MSG files, this could be done though, yes?

The issue is that these emails involve the private email address of someone you’d recognize, and we’re trying to replace it with a placeholder address as to not expose it.

Combetta (“stonetear”): I think maybe I wasn’t clear enough in the original post. I have these emails available in a PST file. Can I rewrite them in the PST? I could also export to MSG and do some sort of batch find/replace. Anyone know of tools that might help with this?

Again, the date on this archived request and exchange is July 24th 2014. We now know the VIP mentioned by Combetta was Secretary Hillary Clinton.

If James Comey and the FBI needed to establish intent, they surely have it now.