Large Hole In The Sun To Blast Earth With Radiation This Week

A ‘super massive’ hole on our Sun is likely to send huge amounts of radiation to Earth this week, according to NASA scientists.

Coronal holes on the Sun are caused by changes in the Sun’s magnetic fields. As a result of these holes, the Sun emits large quantities of solar wind (radiation).

According to recent observations, the Sun currently has one hole pointing directly toward Earth. This means that around April 24th, large amounts of radiation will bombard Earth, potentially causing severe damage to technology and disruption to radio frequencies and GPS satellites.

Collective-evolution.com reports:

This is not a rare event, however. A couple of years ago, NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) observed a hole as wide as 50 Earths in the outermost layer of the Sun and its magnetic field.

This type of solar wind can produce some of the most beautiful auroras on Earth, cause geometric storms, influence Earth’s climate, and more. These ‘geometric’ storms, which we experience fairly regularly, can adversely affect infrastructures such as power grids, navigation systems, communication systems, and more. Theoretically, one day, a powerful blast of greater magnitude could completely wipe out all power on Earth.

Why This Is Significant

Now, here’s the fascinating part. It’s said that these geometric storms cannot really impact humans, but that’s not entirely true. The activity of our Sun, and perhaps other celestial factors and events, has been shown to impact human consciousness — the way we think, feel, and perceive things — at various points in human history.

In fact, if you correlate the Sun’s activity to our history, the periods of high intensity directly correlate with major events that’ve taken place throughout human history. We’re talking about events like 9/11, the industrial/technological/scientific revolutions, great plagues, uprisings, and other major events that define human history. It’s quite fascinating.

The Sun does in fact evolve our consciousness and our DNA.

As discussed in the film, and in what is the core message of our media platform, there is a mass shift in consciousness taking place on the planet at this time, and we are seeing it take form in a number of different ways — in society, in business, and in ourselves. Solar events like this enable us to further evolve and shift our consciousness.

Although typically these subjects seem taboo or unfounded, they have plenty of merit behind them. These subjects that are theorized upon in the consciousness space simply aren’t yet proven by science — although many are now, like how we are in fact energy and that we have an energetic field, also sometimes referred to as an aura.

The Science

All of our bodies emit an electromagnetic field, and this has major implications for our biology and the interconnectedness between us and all life. Not only do our bodies emit such a field, but so do all living systems, including the planets and the Sun. The HeartMath Institute (where most of this science comes from) postulates that not only are all living systems on Earth connected in this way, but all living systems within the entire universe.

“Research findings have shown that as we practice heart coherence and radiate love and compassion, our heart generates a coherent electromagnetic wave into the local field environment that facilitates social coherence, whether in the home, workplace, classroom or sitting around a table. As more individuals radiate heart coherence, it builds an energetic field that makes it easier for others to connect with their heart. So, theoretically it is possible that enough people building individual and social coherence could actually contribute to an unfolding global coherence.”

– Dr. Deborah Rozman, President of Quantum Intech

Science is beginning to acknowledge, albeit slowly and quietly, that we are all part of a giant web of connections that encompasses not only life on this planet, but in our entire solar system and what lies beyond it as well.

Given that these coronal mass injections are a result of a depleted magnetic field, which allows these particles to spew towards Earth, how human consciousness will continue to evolve is important to think about. If we can influence the field of another, logic suggests that the field of another — like the Sun or other celestial bodies — can influence us.