Holistic Doctor Found Dead In ‘Freak Accident’

Holistic MD and best selling author Jamie Zimmerman was found dead after slipping on some rocks in Hawaii.



The 31 year old doctor drowned in 2015 in what was called a “freak accident”

Many are shaking their heads as this was yet another sad ending in a growing list of holistic physicians who have died under suspicious circumstances.

It is now widely believed that the Pharmaceutical mafia has had just about enough of holistic practitioners cutting into their big profits.

Truth Kings report:

Right now, the general public has only pharmaceutical companies to turn to when it comes to sickness. But that is changing. A growing list of holistic Doctors and alternative websites are making a lot of headway in the sphere of treatments and cures. Publicity is growing. Health care cost are rising and people are looking for better solutions. Things like Chemo are back breaking to patients.

Rest in Peace and thanks for all your amazing work!