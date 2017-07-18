Holistic Doctor, Working Against Big Pharma, Shot Dead By Police

Australian holistic healer and former veterinarian, Dr. Justine Damond, has been shot dead by Minneapolis police, as the community of physicians seeking to operate outside the confines of Big Pharma continues to be decimated.

Dr. Damond, 40, was killed while standing in her pajamas outside the Minneapolis house owned by her partner. She had previously called 911 to report an intruder in the alley outside the house, however when police arrived they shot several times at the holistic doctor and killed her.

According to reports, the police who arrived (including the one who shot her) had their body cameras turned off.

The well known health and lifestyle coach, who was actively campaigning for people to take control for their lives and reject Big Pharma’s crippling products, joins the long list of holistic doctors and healers who have been killed in suspicious or unsolved circumstances during the past two years.

Her partner, Don Damond, said he was being kept in the dark about the incident.

“Sadly, her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived,” Don Damond told reporters outside their home in suburban Fulton on Monday local time.

“We have lost the dearest of people and we are desperate for information.”

He said Damond’s death was a loss to everyone who knew her.

“Absolutely (she made a difference to a lot of lives), especially ours. We have had a joyous relationship with her up until now.”

“We will remember her for her energy, her intelligence and the joy she brought to our lives.”

“I am happy to have known Justine and her untimely, tragic death is a reminder to live life fully, love deeply, and take risks to love as we are not promised tomorrow.”

Health Nut News reports: Originally trained as a veterinarian, Justine also studied and practiced yoga and meditation for over 17 years, was a qualified yoga instructor, and a personal health and life coach.

On LinkedIn, the former veterinarian defined herself as “A Speaker, Coach & Consultant for Neuroscience & Meditation Based Change Initiatives.”

Her interest in supporting people to heal and transform themselves developed after she saw family members suffer greatly from depression, alcoholism, and cancer. And so, after losing much of her family to cancer, she spent many years on a personal investigative journey to discover how habits and disease develop.

“Two officers responded to a 911 call about a possible assault in the alley off of West 51st Street between Washburn and Xerxes avenues around 11.30pm, according to a statement released Sunday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.”

Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges claims that they will get to the bottom of why the officers’ body cameras were not turned on, “As mayor of our city, a wife, and a grandmother, I am heartsick and deeply disturbed by what occurred last night.”

The local community has been upset by the incident, and rightfully so. We are so sorry for the family’s loss and hope the investigation will wrap up soon so that they may have closure.

We’ve lost so many holistic healers and doctors in just two short years.