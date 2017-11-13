Entire Holistic Family, Who Fought Big Pharma, Found Murdered

An entire family of four who ran a holistic health company fighting Big Pharma, were found murdered at their home in Arizona.

Police discovered the bodies of Annie and Jason Fairbanks along with their two young children on Saturday. They had all died of gunshot wounds.

According to police, their deaths were the result of a “murder-suicide” and claim that 39-year-old Mr. Fairbanks temporarily lost his mind and shot and killed his wife and children before shooting himself in the back of the head.

Within hours of the November 10th shooting, Sgt. Ben Hoster, Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, claimed that Jason Fairbanks must have committed the crime due to ‘money woes.

According to AZ Central:

The two-story stucco home is in a quiet upper-middle-class neighborhood. Homemade art adorned one of the family’s windows.

When Jason did not show up to work, a co-worker went to the home and discovered the bodies, Hoster said.

Hoster said the couple had been experiencing financial struggles. The two owned a Scottsdale business, Macrotherapy, specializing in physical therapy and rehabilitation.

According to an event page, Annie Fairbanks was a Master CHEK Practitioner and a doctor of holistic nutrition.

Efforts by The Arizona Republic to reach Annie Fairbanks’ family were unsuccessful.

Dr. Fairbanks was one of the most well-respected alternative healers in the US and repeatedly exposed how chemotherapy actually causes cancer cells to spread.

Azcentral.com reports: Laura Fairbanks, Jason’s sister, described her older brother as a protector. She recalled a time when he was in college and flew home to drive her to school and calmly confront a boy who had been causing her problems. He then jumped back on a plane to school.

“He loved his family so much,” Laura Fairbanks said. “He wasn’t a bad person.”

She said he worked seven days a week to provide for his family. However, she knew that funds were not coming in like Jason needed them to.

Growing up, she said the two of them had a strong bond. Although he was a man of few words, she said she could always read between the lines and see how he was really feeling.

“I just wished he had asked for help,” she said. “Jason could make people laugh in ways you never thought you could. He was an extraordinary big brother.”

One of her favorite memories was when her father and Jason would visit her at the restaurant where she worked. She said the two of them would visit daily and make everyone around them laugh.

“They were closer than any father and son could be,” Laura Fairbanks said.

Laura described Annie Fairbanks as someone who was always smiling.

“When you were around her, she just made you feel all right,” she said. “It was just her presence.”

She said Annie was very involved and loved her family.

“(Jason and Annie) moved in together, and a year and half later they were married,” Laura said. “Boy, she loved those kids. She loved them so much.”