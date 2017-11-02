Hollywood Director Brian Singer Accused Of Drugging, Raping Young Boys

Two days after a Netflix producer claimed Hollywood director Brian Singer drugged and raped Zac Efron and Justin Bieber, a young Los Angeles man has confirmed reports that Singer drugs and molests young male aspiring actors and models.

Justin Smith wrote on Twitter about meeting Brian Singer in 2000, and stated that the The Usual Suspects and X-Men director “constantly hit on me, always asking me to show him my d*** or ass.”

When Smith addressed this with Singer’s boyfriend, he was told Singer was just “playful.” Later, Singer allegedly repeatedly invited Smith to one of his “private parties,” once offering him a bit part in X-Men 2, but Smith routinely declined. On one night, Singer reportedly took things too far.

Yahoo reports:

“That same night, in response to all my questions, Bryan again asked to see my d***. I said no. He then asked to feel my ass. After hesitating, I relented, thinking he’d give it a quick squeeze. Nope,” Smith wrote. “He quickly & very aggressively shoved his hand down my jeans & underwear and tried to shove his finger inside me. He had his other hand clamped on my shoulder so I couldn’t immediately move away. He penetrated me for a split second before I shoved him away.”

Smith says he discouraged Singer, who then blamed him for his advances, and said, “Maybe GHB would make you feel better.” Smith told him no. “He said fine, but I’d better not tell anyone because no one would believe me anyway,” Smith wrote, adding, “I absolutely believed this, so I never said anything until now.”

I first met #BryanSinger in 2000. My boyfriend was one of his best friends, so I had many interactions with him. From the first time I met him, he was always on something. He also constantly hit on me, always asking me to show him my dick or ass. (1/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

When I’d tell my boyfriend about this, he’d say “oh Bryan just gets playful when he’s high”. But we stopped dropping by his house at my insistence.

We’d still bump into him at parties. He almost always had a “posse”. (2/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

This was always him, 2-3 older 50-70 year old men who were obviously on drugs but still wearing their dress shirts & pants (he introduced them as producers) and at least 5 to sometimes 10 young men. I should really say boys, none of them could’ve been older than 16 or 17. (3/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

They were all aspiring models/actors who were always doped up & partially naked. Bryan always made a point to tell me they were going to his place for a “private party” & asked me to come with them. I said no every time. (4/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

This same scenario happened 5 times. Every time, the cast was different. Different gross old “producers”, different harem of boys. But every time, Bryan tried to convince me to join, offering me drugs, even offering me a bit part in X Men 2. (5/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

One night, I asked him who these old men were, & he said “they have a lot of money”. I then asked who all these young guys were & he said, “does it matter?” & laughed.

And I laughed back.

Yes, I hate myself for it.

I don’t really have an excuse. (6/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

This same situation had played out so many times, & even though I knew what was happening was awful, I think part of me had resigned myself to the fact that this was Hollywood. Speaking out about this was unimaginable then. (7/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

That same night, in response to all my questions, Bryan again asked to see my dick. I said no. He then asked to feel my ass. After hesitating, I relented, thinking he’d give it a quick squeeze. Nope. (8/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

He quickly & very aggressively shoved his hand down my jeans & underwear and tried to shove his finger inside me. He had his other hand clamped on my shoulder so I couldn’t immediately move away. He penetrated me for a split second before I shoved him away (9/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

I said no, that I just wanted to go home. He said fine, but I’d better not tell anyone because no one would believe me anyway.

I absolutely believed this, so I never said anything until now.

(11/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

I never went to any of Bryan Singers “private parties”, but I guarantee the stories of the young men who say they were raped are true. I witnessed the beginning of many of these nights. I wish I would’ve loudly objected to what I saw happening. (12/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

I also wish I would’ve had the courage to speak out when he sexually assaulted me. It didn’t benefit me at all to stay silent, all it did was allow myself to become disillusioned & bitter. I hope telling this story helps. Not just me, but anyone else who’s struggling. (13/14)

— Justin Smith ️‍ (@Justin_C_Smith) November 1, 2017

UPDATE: The Justin_C_Smith Twitter account has now been banned by Twitter. The social media platform has yet to explain why they have removed his account.

The @Justin_C_Smith account has just been terminated. 🤔#reallymakesmethink pic.twitter.com/6ZdV1eZDYV — Gabriel De Angeles (@gabriel_gabdiel) November 2, 2017

Justin Smith tweeted about what Bryan Singer did to him and he may have gotten suspended by Twitter? I'm sorry what the fuck? — Brian K. Myers (@fluffyman85) November 2, 2017

Allegations against Singer have been simmering for a long time. As pointed out by the Daily Beast, in 1997, Singer reportedly “made minors shower in the nude on film for Apt Pupil.” Underage extras claimed that Singer “had required them to strip naked for hours while he shot a shower scene.” The allegations resulted in a lawsuit, but after the L.A. district attorney’s office investigated, the suits were dismissed.

Then there was the storm that hit in spring of 2014, when Singer was the subject of a number of lawsuits. Actor Michael Egan III alleged that Singer assaulted him on multiple occasions, beginning when he was 15. (Egan said some of the assaults centered around parties thrown by sex offender and Digital Entertainment Network founder Mark Collins-Rector.) In an interview with Vulture, Egan said of his experience, “I was never a willing participant in what they did to me. They ripped in and stole my soul. I became a robot. I had such fear instilled in me I was a nonfunctioning person. I may have become more of a compliant victim, but I was never willing.” (Egan’s suit was later withdrawn, and Egan was sentenced to two years in prison for his part in a fraudulent investment scheme.)

Soon after, a British man known as “John Doe 114” also filed suit against Singer for abuse that occurred when Doe was 16.

But the rumors persist. The Daily Beast notes that as recently as a year ago, The Real O’Neals star Noah Galvin called out Singer in an interview with Vulture. The quote has since been deleted, but at the time, he said, “Yeah. Bryan Singer likes to invite little boys over to his pool and diddle them in the f***ing dark of night. [Laughs.] I want nothing to do with that. I think there are enough boys in L.A. that are questionably homosexual who are willing to do things with the right person who can get them in the door. In New York, there is a healthy gay community, and that doesn’t exist in L.A.”

Galvin later tweeted an apology: “I sincerely apologize to Bryan Singer for the horrible statement I made. My comments were false and unwarranted. It was irresponsible and stupid of me to make those allegations against Bryan, and I deeply regret doing so.”

Even actress Evan Rachel Wood made comment on Twitter during the Weinstein furor, writing, “Yeah lets not forget Brian [sic] Singer either.” Her tweet has since been deleted.

Smith writes that he regrets not saying anything sooner. “I never went to any of Bryan Singers ‘private parties’, but I guarantee the stories of the young men who say they were raped are true,” he tweets. “I witnessed the beginning of many of these nights. I wish I would’ve loudly objected to what I saw happening.”

And he has a message for others who might be afraid to tell their stories: “Don’t keep this awful s*** bottled up for 15+ years. It poisons you.”