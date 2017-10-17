Top Hollywood Exec: Weinstein Scandal ‘Tip Of Iceberg’ In ‘PedoWood’

A top Hollywood movie mogul has spoken out against the ‘pedophilia epidemic’ that he says ravages tinseltown, and claims the Harvey Weinstein scandal is ‘just the tip of the iceberg.’

Studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg has branded Harvey Weinstein “a monster” who he claims was far from alone in raping and preying upon vulnerable youngsters in Hollywood.

Straitstimes.com reports: “The problem is there is a pack of wolves; he is not a lone actor in this. That is what we really need to find a way to deal with.”

More than two dozen actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino have said they were sexually harassed by the producer.

“I am a hundred per cent certain Harvey Weinstein was not alone in this,” said Katzenberg, who was chairman of Walt Disney Studios for a decade until 1994.

He was even Weinstein’s boss for a while after Disney bought the Weinstein brothers’ Miramax production company in 1993.

Mr Katzenberg said he did “a lot of soul-searching” regarding how he could have missed any clues that Weinstein had abused his position.

“There are two Harveys,” he added.

“Somehow or other, this behaviour was masked from me by him.”