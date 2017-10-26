Hotel Security Guard Jesus Campos Left U.S. After Las Vegas Mass Massacre

According to a Customs and Border Patrol report, Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who was allegedly shot by the Las Vegas gunman, traveled to Mexico after the massacre.

CPB Documents obtained by Fox News show that 25-year-old Campos entered the US from Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing near San Diego, California, one week after the mass shooting, according to a Fox News report.

There is no record of how long he was out of the country.

His mysterious disappearance opens more questions into the already murky mass shooting and the investigation at large.

New York Post reports:

The young man reportedly crossed the border at the same location in January.

While Campos was driving his own vehicle with Nevada plates during that trip, sources told Fox he took a rental car this time around — which was registered in California.

The new information raises even more questions about Stephen Paddock’s Oct. 1 massacre — such as why authorities would allow Campos to leave the country in the middle of their investigation or how the security guard managed to make it down to Mexico with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Campos reportedly took a bullet from gunman Stephen Paddock at the start of his killing spree.

The union that represents him told Fox they were aware of his trip to Mexico and claimed it was a pre-planned visit. What’s unclear, though, is why the group didn’t report his whereabouts in the days following the massacre.

ABC reportedly spoke to Campos on Oct. 4, but didn’t say whether he was out of the country.

State records obtained by Fox on Wednesday also showed that the 25-year-old is actually not registered as a security guard with Nevada’s Private Investigator’s Licensing Board.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment when asked what license is required to be a security guard at a Las Vegas casino.