House Memo States Hillary Clinton Paid For Illegal Trump Surveillance

The Clinton campaign and the DNC paid for the Steele dossier that the FBI used to obtain court orders to spy on Trump’s campaign, according to the explosive House memo finally declassified by President Trump.

The declassified document, published by Devin Nunes minutes after Trump’s approval, confirms what conservatives have long suspected. The FBI used a partisan Clinton campaign document to get a warrant to spy on Trump.

The Obama administration, in collusion with the Clinton campaign and James Comey’s FBI, abused the court system in order to try and win an election.

BIGGER THAN WATERGATE

The four-page memo, released with a cover letter from the White House counsel, alleges that the FBI omitted highly important information when it applied for a wiretap on Carter Page, an adviser of Trump’s campaign.

The memo says these findings “raise concerns with the legitimacy and legality of certain DOJ and FBI interactions” with the court that approves surveillance requests, and “represent a troubling breakdown of legal processes established to protect the American people from abuses” related to surveillance.

The memo proves that the FBI omitted information about where it sourced its application to spy on the Carter Page and the Trump campaign. The document notes that the FBI used material compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, whose work was paid for by Democrats, including the Clinton campaign.

It is now confirmed that the political origins of the dossier were “known to senior DOJ and FBI officials,” but those origins were not included in applications to obtain the warrant.

We now know how right @realDonaldTrump was to declassify the Memo. It shows FBI used a partisan campaign document to get a warrant to spy on a rival campaign. And shows the FBI omitted crucial information from a FISA court. No spin can change those basic facts. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 2, 2018

The FBI also justified the surveillance warrants against Page by providing the courts with a news story supposedly corroborating the dossier. However this news story was leaked to Yahoo News by the dossier author Christopher Steele himself — but the FBI lied to the FISA court on this score too.

The FISA application incorrectly says Steele did not provide the information in the article.

FBI, DOJ LIED TO FISA COURT

Senior Obama-era Democrats and FBI officials now have nowhere to hide. They must be held responsible for misleading the FISA court and operating lawlessly.

That whole “Obama had no scandals” narrative is aging really poorly right now. #obamagate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2018

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018