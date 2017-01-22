House Of Cards: Netflix Show Hints At Coming ‘False Flag’

House of Cards Season 5 dropped a dark and disturbing trailer just minutes before Trump’s inauguration on Friday, hinting that a false flag attack would soon occur on American soil.

The trailer focusses on an upside down American flag – a sign that the country is in “dire distress”.

The timing of the trailer and focus on the upside down flag has led some to believe that the show is hinting that something “major” is about to occur, and will happen under President Trump’s watch.

A false flag is a covert operation designed to deceive in such a way that the operations appear as though they are being carried out by entities, groups, or nations other than those who actually planned and executed them – usually the government of the country the event occurs in.

Are the Hollywood elite yet again giving us a hint of what’s about to happen in real life?

Mashable.com reports:

The teaser begins zoomed in on an American flag as a chorus of children (never not creepy) recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

As the camera zooms out on a stormy Washington, we see that the flag is flying upside down.

The U.S. flag is not to be flown upside down, except in cases of “dire distress” or danger.

Given that the text accompanying the video was “We make the terror,” things may be getting pretty dire in this alternate reality of Washington, D.C.